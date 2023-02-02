Derek Jeter Reveals The Bizarre Way He Got Out Of A Wicked Hitting Slump

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter has opened up about how a thong helped him shake off a massive hitting slump in 2004.

The Baseball Hall of Famer recalled how he wore a gold thong “in front of thousands of” New Yorkers during a “True Confessions” game with Rita Ora and Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show.”

The “confession” stumped Ora and Fallon before Jeter opened up about a teammate – who appears to be Jason Giambi – that told him that a gold thong he hung in the locker room would guarantee a hit for a struggling player.

“I thought the guy was crazy,” Jeter told the two.

Jeter shared how the article of clothing, which was reportedly a “gold lamé thong with a flame-line waistband,” got him out of his 0-for-32 hitting slump when he hit a first-pitch homer against the Oakland A’s in April 2004.

“It’s rough when you’re going through it, but you’re the only one that can get yourself out of it,” said Jeter about the slump after the game.

FILE – Derek Jeter breaks out of his 0-for-32 hitless slump by slamming a lead off homer to left center field in the first inning of a game against the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium. The Yanks went on to defeat the A's, 7-5.

FILE – Derek Jeter breaks out of his 0-for-32 hitless slump by slamming a lead off homer to left center field in the first inning of a game against the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium. The Yanks went on to defeat the A's, 7-5.

Jeter told the New York Daily News at the time that the thong made it “so uncomfortable running around the bases.”

He shocked both Ora and Fallon when he recalled the story behind the thong game on Thursday.

You can see their reactions to Jeter’s story below.

Related...