Derek Jeter decides against making 'awkward' trip to Yankee Stadium with Marlins

Derek Jeter sends his regrets, Yankees fans and media.

The Bombers legend will not accompany his new team, the Marlins, to New York for a two-game series at Yankee Stadium beginning Monday. It will be the Marlins' lone scheduled regular-season trip to the Stadium this year.

“It would be an awkward situation for me to actually go to Yankee Stadium,” Jeter told reporters Friday in Miami, per Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald. “I knew it was going to be a story one way or the other, so I might as well get out in front of it and say I’m not going.”

Jeter will thus avoid the prospect of getting ticklish questions about the Marlins' controversial offseason trade of Giancarlo Stanton to the Yankees and the team's winter teardown. He could have still gone and just told media he wouldn't talk, but he decided to not even attempt that dance. He'll let his reticence speak for itself.

Jeter reminded reporters (per MLB.com) he attended the Yankees-Marlins exhibition in Jupiter, Fla., in March, but the media contingent in New York will be a tad larger (and more, let's say, curious) than the group that was in Palm Beach County a month ago.