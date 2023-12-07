Derek Hough’s Wife Hayley Underwent Emergency Craniectomy After Experiencing Symptoms While On Dance Tour

Derek Hough’s wife Hayley Erbert underwent an emergency craniectomy after experiencing symptoms while on a dance tour with her husband.

In an Instagram post Thursday, the Dancing with the Stars judge revealed that his wife of only three months “became disoriented and was taken to the hospital” while on their Symphony of Dance tour. A craniectomy is a type of surgery to remove a portion of the skull to help relieve extra pressure on the brain.

“At the end of last night’s tout performance in Washington, D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented and was taken to the hospital,” he wrote. “She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy. She is in stable condition.”

“I want to thank the first responders and medical personnel who have cared for and continue to care for her. I ask for your prayers and positivity during this time,” Hough added.

Hough and Erbert, 27, wed in August; their Symphony of Dance tour kicked off a month later.

On Tuesday, Hough helped to crown Xochitl Gomez as the season 32 winner of DWTS. Hough’s instagram is full of positive thoughts from fellow pros and celebrities from the show.

