Derek Hough and Wife Hayley Erbert Spotted Out for First Time Since Her Health Crisis

Erbert underwent emergency surgery for a cranial hematoma in December, followed by a second procedure weeks later

Derek Hough's wife Hayley Erbert has taken another step in her recovery journey.

The couple was spotted out together in Los Angeles on Saturday, marking the first time Erbert has been photographed in public since the 29-year-old underwent emergency surgery for a cranial hematoma in December 2023.

In the photos, she walked alongside Hough, 38, wearing a cream sweater, black top and jeans. She accessorized with a baseball cap and carried a black purse.

Hough, meanwhile, sported a black jacket, black pants and black sneakers.

After Erbert's initial surgery on Dec. 7 was completed, Hough revealed to his followers on Instagram that she would need another procedure on her skull in a few weeks.

On Dec. 21, the Dancing with the Stars judge posted an update on Instagram to let his followers know that the second surgery had been "successfully completed."

"We are profoundly touched by the outpouring of support and prayers from each of you. Your thoughts, prayers, and positive energy have been a source of strength and comfort for us during this challenging time," Hough wrote in a lengthy caption at the time. "It’s truly heartwarming to know how much love and care surrounds us."

The newlyweds — who got married on Aug. 26, 2023 — wished their followers a Merry Christmas on Dec. 25 by sharing a post of themselves kissing.

Hough attended the Creative Arts Emmy Awards alone in January 2024, and when he won an Emmy for outstanding choreography for variety or reality programming for his work on DWTS, he dedicated his award to Erbert.

"A month ago was a life-changing moment that reminded me to really cherish and savor every moment," he said in his speech at the time. "I want to dedicate this to my beautiful wife. I just flew in from Washington, D.C., last night. Your strength and your courage this whole month has been unbelievable. You inspired me every day.”



