Derek Hough Reports Wife’s Cranioplasty Surgery Was Successful

Hayley Erbert is out of cranioplasty surgery and the operation has been “successfully completed as planned,” according to an Instagram post from husband Derek Hough.

Erbert had a “large portion of her skull” replaced following an emergency surgery earlier this month.

The Dancing with the Stars judge said on Instagram. “With immense relief, gratitude and overwhelming joy I’d like to share that Hayley’s cranioplasty surgery has been successfully completed as planned.

“My sincere appreciation goes to the exceptional medical team. Their expertise and steady hands were pivotal in this journey, ensuring a smooth and successful surgery. Especially Dr. Mai who not only performed the surgery but was also the one who saved her life 2 weeks ago.”

“We are profoundly touched by the outpouring of support and prayers from each of you. Your thoughts, prayers, and positive energy have been a source of strength and comfort for us during this challenging time. It’s truly heartwarming to know how much love and care surrounds us.

Hough also thanked fans for their support.

“This surgery marks a significant milestone in my wife’s recovery journey, and your support has played a crucial role in getting us here. We are filled with hope and optimism for the future, knowing she is on the path to a full recovery, surrounded by such a loving community.”

Erbert, 29, had the cranoioplasty surgery to restore her skull to its natural shape and protect the brain from injury, according to Hough.

Hough noted that his wife’s “recovery process has been nothing short of a miracle,” and added that although “Hayley is doing well,” she “still has a ways to go.

Erbert suffered symptoms of a cranial hematoma after their “Symphony of Dance” tour stop in on Dec. 6. The burst blood vessel required emergency surgery on Dec. 7.





