Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Enjoy Romantic Honeymoon in Italy: 'First Trip as a Married Couple'

The 'Dancing with the Stars' alums tied the knot last week in Monterey County, California, in front of 106 guests

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are enjoying married life!

On Saturday, the Dancing with the Stars judge, 38, shared a first look at the newlyweds’ Italian honeymoon in an Instagram video filled with their adventures so far as husband and wife.

“First trip as a married couple. There should be a name for that 🤔#mrandmrshough,” Hough joked in the caption of his post.

With the naval ensign of Italy flag waving rapidly at the boat's bow, the couple take in the splendid views of the Mediterranean coast.

At one point, they jump into the sea together holding hands while Hough also threw up the shaka hand gesture.

Now on dry land, Hough and Erbert, 28, walked hand-in-hand through the streets, even stopping to pet a stray cat.



They're later seen riding bikes through the town before Hough showed more breathtaking footage of their time on the boat as they sailed the sea.



The pro dancers also explored what appeared to be an arched stone walkway that they used for diving practice.

The shared a kiss before Hough counted to three and lept into the water, even though Erbert repeatedly yelled, “I can’t!” However, she did manage to join her husband, letting out a scream on her way down.

While inland, Erbert was shown entering a restaurant where it was making spaghetti. There, she and Hough enjoyed a delectable spread of different pasta dishes and some ice cream for dessert.

The DWTS alums enjoyed more time on the water, as Erbert went wakesurfing before spending downtime lounging on a chair outside. She even pointed out a brilliant rainbow in the distance while chilling in a robe on the balcony.

To end the action-packed day and as day turned into night, Hough admired his wife while they sat seaside at dinner and watched the chef prepare their meal.

After getting engaged in June of last year, the couple tied the knot last week on Aug. 29 in Monterey County, California, in front of 106 guests. During their emotional nuptials, the bride and groom exchanged both personal and traditional vows, as Hough's brother-in-law officiated the ceremony.

The couple previously revealed to PEOPLE that they would be honeymooning in Italy. “We've never been. I mean, I've been for a competition, but that was it. We've never experienced it properly," Hough said, "so it's really great because it's a place that we're going to be able to experience together for the first time."

He added of their destination getaway, "We're hitting everywhere from Lake Como, Positano, Amalfi Coast, Rome, Tuscany, Florence. We're hitting it all."



