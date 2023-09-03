Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert: The Dancing With the Stars Couple’s Complete Relationship Timeline

It turns out the best reality dating show is actually Dancing With the Stars. On August 26, former DWTS pro and current judge Derek Hough wed his longtime castmate Hayley Erbert, whom he began dating when she joined the dance competition in 2015.

“You fill my heart with so much joy. I love our crazy adventures together or just sitting on the couch with our bodies entangled watching a movie," Hough wrote of Erbert in an Instagram birthday tribute from October 2018. "I find myself smiling at you in random moments. Fully feeling the effect you’ve made in my life. This surprising journey fills my heart with so much gratitude.”

But how did their love story really begin and what comes next? Here is Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's complete relationship timeline.

2014: Hough hires Erbert for his and his sister Julianne's “MOVE Live on Tour" production, which is how she was discovered by Dancing With the Stars producers. "They got my contact information from Derek and Julianne, called me, and set up an interview," she later tells The Hutchinson News. "I interviewed right after I got off tour and found out a couple of weeks later that I was on Season 21."

September 2015: Hough joins the cast of Dancing With the Stars as a troupe member. This is Hough's 16th season as a pro on the show, having joined in 2007. The pair reportedly began dating during this time but kept their romance under wraps.

November 30, 2016: Hough seems to confirm he's seeing someone during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I see myself married with kids within the next five years,” Hough said at the time, per Us Weekly. When asked if he had a romantic partner, he replied, “Perhaps, maybe I am.”

May 4, 2017: The Dancing With the Stars couple goes Instagram official!

July 26, 2017: Hough posts his first Instagram photo of Erbert.

August 27, 2017: The pair make their red carpet debut at the Television Academy's Choreography Peer Group Celebration in North Hollywood, California.

February 6, 2018: Hough expresses gratitude after Erbert is involved in a tour bus accident with multiple DWTS cast members. “I’m so thankful my love is safe,” wrote on Instagram at the time. “To my DWTS family. I love you all and I am so glad you are all safe after such a terrible accident. Be strong, be safe and I will see you very soon.”

August 1, 2019: Hough shares multiple romantic photos with Erbert from their trip to Paris.

April 16, 2020: The couple takes part in The Disney Family Singalong special during the COVID-19 lockdown.

August 12, 2020: The pair launch their YouTube channel, "Dayley Life."

September 25, 2020: Hough tells Ellen DeGeneres that the coronavirus pandemic brought him and Evert closer together. "We came together, we got closer," he said. “We grew as a couple tremendously.”

October 19, 2020: Hough returns to the DWTS ballroom floor for the first time since 2017 to perform a Paso Doble with Erbert.

June 2, 2022: Hough and Erbert announce their engagement with a joint Instagram post.

December 12, 2022: The pair get in a “pretty scary” car accident. “Now, more than ever, we realize how fragile life is and how important it is to love those around you,” Erbert wrote on Instagram alongside a video about their ordeal on December 23. “We hope that everyone has a safe, healthy, and happy holiday season. XO”

May 17, 2023: Hough and Erbert pose as a bride and groom for the cover of Brides magazine's “The Wedding Planning” issue.

August 26, 2023: The couple ties the knot in Monterey County, California. "We're in a redwood forest, but we got married right in front of this mother tree that’s surrounded by all these smaller trees," Erbert told People. “They drop all the seeds, and it plants kind of like an army of children to protect the mother. The symbolism of it was beautiful. We're here, planting our seeds to grow our family.”

September 2, 2023: Mr. and Mrs. Hough share a sweet kiss in an Instagram Reel from their Italian honeymoon.

