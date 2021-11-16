Derek Hough diagnosed with COVID-19 ahead of 'Dancing With The Stars' finale

"Dancing With The Stars" judge Derek Hough has tested positive for COVID-19.

Hough, 36, revealed on Instagram Tuesday that he's been "diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID." His health update came the morning after he appeared on "Dancing With the Stars" Monday for the semifinals.

"I have some news to share and I want you to hear it straight from me," Hough said in an Instagram video. "Even though I’ve been fully vaccinated, I’ve just been diagnosed."

Hough said he's currently quarantining, but feels "OK" and "strong."

He added: "I’m currently taking advice from medical professionals, doing everything I can to get better as fast as I can."

Hough's diagnosis raises questions about his availability for the "Dancing With the Stars" season finale next Monday, where he's to serve as a judge alongside Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli.

Although Hough said he's rescheduling dates for his sold-out Las Vegas residency, he didn't comment on whether he'll appear on "DWTS." (ABC directed USA TODAY to Hough's Instagram post when asked for comment.)

According to CDC guidelines, fully vaccinated people who test positive for COVID-19 are to "isolate at home for 10 days." jeopardizing Hough's finale participation.

However, a virtual appearance may be in the cards for Hough.

After pro Cheryl Burke and her dancing partner, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, both tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 earlier in the season, the duo competed virtually by dancing alone in their own homes during "Britney Night" in Week 3.

This is not the first COVID-19 scare for Hough or "Dancing With the Stars." In October, Hough had to sit out an episode of the dancing competition due to a possible exposure.

"Due to potential COVID exposure and an abundance of caution, Derek has elected to sit out this taping of 'DWTS,'" representatives for the ABC dancing competition said in a statement to USA TODAY at the time.

