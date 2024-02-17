Derek Hough 'can't wait' to make tour return after wife Hayley Erbert's health scare

Derek Hough is returning to the dance floor after wife Hayley Erbert's health struggles.

The "Dancing with the Stars" judge's tour returns with a limited run this spring from April 16 to May 19.

"I cannot wait to get back on stage and give you all my energy and love. The Music, Dancing, Lighting , Costumes, Choreography… I am proud of it all and can’t wait to share it with you!" Hough, 38, captioned an Instagram post Friday.

In December, Erbert was hospitalized and underwent an emergency craniectomy, better. In an Instagram post, Hough opened up about his wife's health scare and her fight moving forward.

Derek Hough says wife Hayley Erbert is recovering following 'unfathomable' craniectomy

"Hayley has always inspired me with her will, her strength, and her resilience and no more so than in the last 48 hrs," Hough wrote at the time. "She is now on the long road of recovery."

"Words cannot express how grateful and thankful we are for the support and love that you have given us," he continued. "The kindness that we've been shown in this incredibly unfathomable and life-changing time is immeasurable. The offers of assistance that have poured in have been so humbling and appreciated."

Hough first shared Erbert's health news in a separate Instagram post and said she was hospitalized due to a "cranial hematoma."

Derek Hough, pictured with wife Hayley Erbert in 2020, is returning to his tour after wife and dance partner Hayley Erbert's recent health struggles.

"At the end of last night's tour performance in Washington, D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented and was taken to the hospital," he said at the time. "She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy. She is in stable condition."

The duo began dating in 2015 after meeting on "DWTS." They announced their engagement on June 2, 2022, with joint Instagram posts.

Erbert danced on the series for seven seasons and four nationwide tours while Hough is the winningest pro in the show's history, snagging the Mirrorball Trophy a record-breaking six times. Now, he is a judge on the popular reality TV dance competition with Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. His sister Julianne Hough, another popular former pro dancer, became a "DWTS" co-host with comedian Alfonso Ribeiro.

Contributing: Taijuan Moorman

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'DWTS' judge Derek Hough returns to tour after wife's health scare