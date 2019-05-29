Derek Dietrich continues domination of Pirates with three more home runs

Every pirate has a rival. Jack Sparrow had Hector Barbossa; Blackbeard had the Governor of Virginia. For the Pittsburgh Pirates, it's Derek Dietrich.

Filling in for an injured Joey Votto at first base, Dietrich smashed three home runs against the Pirates on Tuesday night. The first-year Reds player, let go by the Marlins, also hit a long ball the day before.

With 3 homers already tonight, Derek Dietrich now has 7 HR & 14 RBI in just 22 AB vs Pittsburgh this season. pic.twitter.com/1x7enU0kv6 — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) May 29, 2019

After the game, Dietrich appeared on "ChangeUp" to discuss his performance, telling Adnan Virk having such a great game against the Pirates made it a little sweeter.

Dietrich has been the kryptonite of Cincinatti's NL Central rival this year. In eight games against the Pirates, he has seven home runs and 14 RBIs in 22 at-bats. One of the bombs that Dietrich launched into the Allegheny River outside PNC Park in early April led to a benches-clearing brawl after Pirates pitcher Chris Archer threw a fastball behind him, presumably for the offense of having too much fun bat-flipping.

Benches clear after Archer throws behind Dietrich the next AB and Yasiel Puig goes after Archer pic.twitter.com/7N0OnunH7U — Starting 9 (@Starting9) April 7, 2019

Dietrich's seventh MLB season has gotten off to a remarkable start. His most recent home run was his 17th of the season, moving him into third place in the National League in that category. His 17 home runs are a career high, one more than he hit last year in 412 fewer plate appearances. Even more incredible is that Dietrich only has three other extra-base hits this season.

The Pirates will be happy to leave Cincinnati later this week and be done with Dietrich until at least late-July.