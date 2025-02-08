Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin live results, round-by-round updates, ring walks, start time for heavyweight title eliminator

Uncrowned has Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin live results, round-by-round updates, ring walks, start time and highlights for the Chisora vs. Wallin fight card on Saturday afternoon at the Co-op Live in Manchester, England. Chisora and Wallin collide in a IBF world heavyweight title eliminator, with the winner earning the No. 2 position in the IBF heavyweight rankings.
Chisora (35-13, 23 KOs) has challenged for heavyweight world titles on two previous occasions, falling short both times. The British veteran, who will have his final UK-based fight on Saturday, shocked the boxing world with an upset of Joe Joyce this past July in London. Chisora has vowed to retire after his 50th professional fight, making this the penultimate time we will see him in the ring.
Wallin (27-2, 15 KOs) was a little-known prospect when he was picked to face Tyson Fury in 2019. Just three months prior, Fury had make easy work of Tom Schwarz and was expected to do the same against Wallin. However, in a shocking twist, Wallin extended Fury the 12-round distance and famously opened a huge cut over Fury's right eye, which required 47 stitches. Wallin has since won seven of his past eight bouts, losing only to Anthony Joshua in late 2023.
Chisora vs. Wallin begins at 2 p.m. ET on DAZN, with the main event ring walks expected at around 5:30 p.m. ET.
Follow all of the action with Chisora vs. Wallin live results and Uncrowned's play-by-play of the main card below.
Main Card (2 p.m. ET, DAZN)
Heavyweight: Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin
Middleweight: Nathan Heaney vs. Sofiane Khati
Super lightweight: Jack Rafferty vs. Reece MacMillan
Light heavyweight: Zach Parker vs. Mickael Diallo
Featherweight: Masood Abdulah vs. Zak Miller
Heavyweight: Lewis Williams vs. Cristian Uwaka
Darshan Desai
Miller beats Abdulah by MD
Zak Miller UPSETS Masood Abdulah by majority decision (114-114, 115-114, 115-113) to win the British and Commonwealth Featherweight titles
Darshan Desai
Masood Abdulah vs. Zak Miller - Round 12
Important to remind you that this fight is taking place on a Queensberry Promotions show, and Queensberry represent Abdulah. So for all intent and purposes he is the home fighter, despite Miller being the local attraction.
Abdulah did some good work in the twelfth with his jab and pressure. Miller seems to have just tired late and dropped the last couple of rounds due to work rate.
10-9 Abdulah, 115-113 Miller
Darshan Desai
Masood Abdulah vs. Zak Miller - Round 11
Abdulah connects with a flurry as both let their hands go up close. Abdulah is working really hard in the eleventh, deaparate to close the gap.
Even still, Miller has his moments at long range, but Abdulah might've just outworked him. Nothing eye-catching.
10-9 Abdulah, 106-103 Miller
Darshan Desai
Masood Abdulah vs. Zak Miller - Round 10
Good work from Miller early in the tenth just as Abdulah was building momentum. He has success with the long right hand and left hook, it's all compact and difficult to counter.
Now Miller gets on the front foot, trying to fight Abdulah's fight, pushing him back and punishing him on the inside.
Good comeback round for Miller.
10-9 Miller, 97-93
Darshan Desai
Masood Abdulah vs. Zak Miller - Round 9
Right hand on the torso area gets through for Abdulah. Good early pressure from him as we've seen in the majority of rounds, can he keep it up though?
Miller seems to be tiring a little and eats a right hand upstairs in range. Miller needs to get back to moving.
10-9 Abdulah, 87-84 Miller
Darshan Desai
Masood Abdulah vs. Zak Miller - Round 8
Right hand from Miller connects on Abdulah just before the halfway point of the eighth.
Abdulah applied the pressure in the first minute but has just slowed a little and Miller is having success at long range.
Abdulah has got to increase the tempo and keep Miller under constant pressure.
10-9 Miller, 78-74
Darshan Desai
Masood Abdulah vs. Zak Miller - Round 7
Abdulah is finding it an easier task to close the gap in the 7th. Miller is holding his feet more now.
A pair of left hands from Abdulah break the guard. Good work up close from Abdulah.
Sharp jab from Abdulah connects, but Miller responds with a right hand and some of his work on the inside.
What a good fight this is turning into!
10-9 Abdulah, 68-65 Miller
Darshan Desai
Masood Abdulah vs. Zak Miller - Round 6
Good moment for Abdulah as he gets through with a left hook, follows up with a 1-2, and adds some inside work after it. He needs more of these spells.
Miller back to moving and long range boxing. Abdulah seems to have slowed him down momentarily and finds more success with the right hand.
Best round of the fight for Abdulah!
10-9 Abdulah, 59-55 Miller
Darshan Desai
Masood Abdulah vs. Zak Miller - Round 4
Miller with some more success at long range and with the counters. Abdulah's guard and defense is letting him down massively early.
Abdulah is at the risk of falling an unrecoverable amount behind on the scorecards. Their is a real sense of urgency now and Steve Broughton in the corner is reading Abdulah the riot act.
10-9 Miller, 40-36 Miller
Darshan Desai
Masood Abdulah vs. Zak Miller - Round 3
Right hand counter from Miller as Abdulah walks forward. Abdulah closes the distance and has some success on the inside — this is where he'll do his best work.
1-2 from Abdulah connects. Miller with more right hands. They're not hurtful punches but their scoring shots and Abdulah has got to do a better job of keeping out of the way of these.
Cut opens above Abdulah's right eye.
10-9 Miller, 30-27 Miller
Darshan Desai
Masood Abdulah vs. Zak Miller - Round 2
Abdulah forcing the action early in the second. Miller has fast hands and is looking to counter Abdulah as he comes into range.
Abdulah isn't seeing Miller's fast jab, nor is he defending from the right hand counter. He needs to be better defensively.
When Nathaniel Collins fought Miller, he struggled early as well. This won't be an easy night's work for Abdullah.
10-9 Miller, 20-18 Miller
Darshan Desai
Masood Abdulah vs. Zak Miller - Round 1
Miller begins the contest on the front foot, Abdulah circling the ring, and looking to warm into things in Manchester.
Miller catches Abdulah with a counter right hand, that's the first significant punch of the contest.
It prompts Abdulah to go on the front foot. More work from Miller at range as Abdulah attempts to pin him down.
10-9 Miller
Darshan Desai
Next: Masood Abdulah vs. Zak Miller
Undefeated prospect Masood Abdulah and the once-beaten Zak Miller clash for the British and Commonwealth featherweight titles over twelve rounds.
Darshan Desai
10 bells for John Cooney and Jimmy Gill
Irish boxer John Cooney and veteran boxing matchmaker Jimmy Gill have both tragically passed away.
Ten bells are rung at the Co-op Live in Manchester in memory of the two men who have devoted their life to boxing.
Lewis Williams moves to 2-0 with a 40-36 points win over Cristian Uwaka in their four-round heavyweight contest.
Darshan Desai
First up: Lewis Williams vs. Cristian Uwaka
2022 Commonwealth games gold medalist Lewis Williams (1-1, 1 KO) fights for the second time as a professional against Cristian Uwaka (1-4, 1 KO) over four rounds at heavyweight to open the Chisora vs. Wallin main broadcast.
Darshan Desai
Six fights coming up live on DAZN (US) & TNT Sports (UK)
Lewis Williams vs. Cristian Uwaka - 4 rounds heavyweight
Masood Abdulah vs. Zak Miller - British and Commonwealth featherweight titles
Zach Parker vs. Mickael Diallo - 10 rounds light heavyweight
Jack Rafferty vs. Reece MacMillan - British & Commonwealth super lightweight titles
Nathan Heaney vs. Sofiane Khati - WBA Continental middleweight title
Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin - IBF heavyweight title eliminator
Darshan Desai
Welcome to fight day!
Welcome to Uncrowned's coverage of Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin, which goes down today (Saturday, February 8th) at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England.
Follow along all afternoon for live updates. Chisora vs. Wallin kicks off now (1:30 p.m. ET) with a six-fight broadcast on DAZN (US) and TNT Sports (UK).
