Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin live results, round-by-round updates, ring walks, start time for heavyweight title eliminator

Derek Chisora and Otto Wallin face off Saturday at Co-op Live in Manchester, England. (Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)

Chisora and Wallin collide in a IBF world heavyweight title eliminator, with the winner earning the No. 2 position in the IBF heavyweight rankings.

Chisora (35-13, 23 KOs) has challenged for heavyweight world titles on two previous occasions, falling short both times. The British veteran, who will have his final UK-based fight on Saturday, shocked the boxing world with an upset of Joe Joyce this past July in London. Chisora has vowed to retire after his 50th professional fight, making this the penultimate time we will see him in the ring.

Wallin (27-2, 15 KOs) was a little-known prospect when he was picked to face Tyson Fury in 2019. Just three months prior, Fury had make easy work of Tom Schwarz and was expected to do the same against Wallin. However, in a shocking twist, Wallin extended Fury the 12-round distance and famously opened a huge cut over Fury's right eye, which required 47 stitches. Wallin has since won seven of his past eight bouts, losing only to Anthony Joshua in late 2023.

Chisora vs. Wallin begins at 2 p.m. ET on DAZN, with the main event ring walks expected at around 5:30 p.m. ET.



Main Card (2 p.m. ET, DAZN)

Heavyweight: Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin

Middleweight: Nathan Heaney vs. Sofiane Khati

Super lightweight: Jack Rafferty vs. Reece MacMillan

Light heavyweight: Zach Parker vs. Mickael Diallo

Featherweight: Masood Abdulah vs. Zak Miller

Heavyweight: Lewis Williams vs. Cristian Uwaka