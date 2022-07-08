Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend

Alex Pattle
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Kubrat Pulev
    Bulgarian boxer
  • Derek Chisora
    Boxer
Derek Chisora lost a split decision to Kubrat Pulev in 2016 (Bongarts/Getty Images)
Derek Chisora and Kubrat Pulev will square off in a rematch at the O2 Arena in London this weekend, six years after their initial clash.

In May 2016, Bulgarian Pulev secured a split-decision victory over Chisora in Hamburg, and now the veterans are set to do battle once more.

Briton Chisora, 38, will be the crowd favourite as he seeks to stop a three-fight losing run in which all bouts went to the judges’ scorecards.

And although Pulev, 41, bounced back from his 2020 loss to Anthony Joshua by outpointing Jerry Forrest in May, few at the O2 Arena will expect Saturday’s main event to go the distance.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Chisora (32-12, 23 knockouts) vs Pulev (29-2, 14 KOs) takes place at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday 9 July.

The main card is expected to begin at 7pm BST, with the main-event ring walks likely to start at 11pm BST.

How can I watch it?

The fight will air exclusively on streaming platform DAZN, a subscription to which is available here at a cost of £7.99 per month.

Odds

Chisora lost a split decision to Pulev in 2016 (Bongarts/Getty Images)
Chisora – 15/8

Draw – 16/1

Pulev – 2/5

Via Betfair.

Full card

Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev (heavyweight)

Israil Madrimov vs Michel Soro (super-welterweight)

Fabio Wardley vs TBA (heavyweight)

Felix Cash vs Vaughn Alexander (middleweight)

Caoimhin Agyarko vs Lukasz Maciec (super-welterweight)

Ramla Ali vs Agustina Maris Belen Rojas (women’s featherweight)

Solomon Dacres vs Kevin Nicolas Espindola (heavyweight)

Yousuf Ibrahim vs Francisco Rodriguez (super-bantamweight)

