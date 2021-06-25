Derek Chauvin trial - live: Ex-officer breaks silence to give ‘condolences’ as state asks for 30-year sentence

Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer will be sentenced on 25 June 2021 for the murder of George Floyd (Hennepin County Jail/AFP via Get)

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, broke his silence to offer “condolences” to his family as the prosecution asked Judge Peter Cahill to pronounce a sentence of 30 years.

“I want to give my condolences to Floyd family, there’s going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest and I hope things will give you some peace of mind,” Chauvin said.

Defence attorney Eric Nelson said whatever sentence Cahill decides, half will believe it’s too lenient and half too draconian or overbearing as the case became the epicentre of a culture war and political divide. “It has weaved its way into nearly every facet of our lives, from the entertainment that we consume to the presidential politics,” he said. “From protests to conspiracy theories”.

Apart from Chauvin himself and Nelson, the only other person to speak on the ex-officer’s behalf was his mother, Carolyn Pawlenty, who said she feared dying before her favourite son is released from prison. “Derek has played over and over in his head the events of that day. I have seen the toll it has taken on him.”

Hours before sentencing, the court ruled against the defence team’s request for a new trial or for a hearing on jury misconduct.

Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in April following an emotional and tense trial in Minneapolis.

On 25 May last year, Chauvin was recorded kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while he pleaded for air and lost consciousness.

The former police officer will be sentenced only on the most serious charge with the state’s sentencing guidelines recommending that he should face 12 and a half years.

However, Judge Cahill has already found that aggravating factors in Floyd’s death, such as Chauvin’s position of authority and the presence of children, warrant more jail time.

Though Chauvin is widely expected to appeal, he also still faces trial on federal civil rights charges, along with three other fired officers who have yet to have their state trials.

The sentencing of Chauvin marks the end of one of the biggest civil rights cases in a generation.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press