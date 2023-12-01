Derek Chauvin Was Stabbed 22 Times by Fellow Inmate on Black Friday: Prosecutors

The inmate allegedly told corrections officers that he would have killed Chauvin had they not responded as quickly as they did

Officials have charged the federal inmate accused of stabbing Derek Chauvin 22 times with attempted murder.

On Friday, the United States Attorney’s Office stated that in addition to the attempted murder charge, John Turscak, 52, was also charged with assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury to the former Minneapolis police officer, 47, convicted of murdering George Floyd in May 2020.

The incident happened last week at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona, where Chauvin is currently serving a 22-year sentence.

PEOPLE reached out to the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Arizona and the Federal Bureau of Prisons for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

According to a press release, Turscak used “an improvised knife” to carry out the attack.

“A complaint is simply a method by which a person is charged with criminal activity and raises no inference of guilt. An individual is presumed innocent until evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt,” the release states.

“Attempted murder and assault with intent to commit murder violations each carry maximum penalties of 20 years’ incarceration, while assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in serious bodily injury each carry maximum penalties of 10 years’ incarceration.”

Per the criminal complaint, as reported by CBS News Minnesota, Turscak also admitted to corrections officers that he would have killed Chauvin had they not responded as quickly as they did.

The Associated Press added that Turscak told investigators that he attacked Chauvin on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, as a symbolic connection to the Black Lives Matter movement and the "Black Hand" symbol associated with the Mexican Mafia gang, prosecutors said.

On Sunday, authorities said the former police officer was "expected to survive."

Minneapolis police chief Brian O’Hara and a spokesperson for state attorney general Keith Ellison’s office told PEOPLE in statements that Chauvin is on the mend.

“No employees were injured during the incident,” a statement from the Bureau of Prisons read following news of the stabbing. “Responding employees initiated life-saving measures for one incarcerated individual. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were requested while life-saving efforts continued."

“The incarcerated individual was transported by EMS to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation,” the statement concluded.



