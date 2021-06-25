Derek Chauvin denied new trial as former officer awaits sentence over George Floyd’s murder

Derek Chauvin denied a new trial (Minnesota Department of Corrections via AP)

Former officer Derek Chauvin has been denied his request for a new trial over the murder of George Floyd.

Judge Peter Cahill denied the request on Friday as he said the defence attorney Eric Nelson had not shown Chauvin was denied the right to a fair trial.

It comes just hours before Chauvin will learn his sentence later on Friday in the hearing.

Mr Floyd’s death caused uproar worldwide after harrowing footage showed Chauvin with his knee pressed on the late Mr Floyd’s neck as he lay handcuffed and restrained on the ground.

Devastating moments captured on camera revealed Mr Floyd gasping “I can’t breathe” before losing consciousness as Chauvin knelt on his neck, his trial heard, for nine minutes.

It comes months after Chauvin become the first white police officer in Minnesota ever to be convicted of killing a black man.

The sentence was handed down for the most serious charge of second-degree murder.

Everyone around the world was watching when Chauvin was first convicted of second and third degree murder and manslaughter.

Mr Floyd’s family welcomed the verdict at the time as a step towards justice.

The maximum penalty behind bars for second-degree unintentional murder is 40 years jailtime under Minnesota law.

Setencing guidelines advise someone with no previous convictions could spend time 10 to 15 years behind bars.

Judge Peter Cahill, however, agreed with prosecutors there should be a harsher sentence handed down.

Mr Floyd’s death sparked outrage all over the world (Getty Images)

Chauvin’s abuse of position of authority and the presence of children were factors that had to come into consideration, the judge said.

Also the judge said the use of prolonged restraint was “particularly egregious”, especially given Mr Floyd’s protest that he couldn’t breathe.

In his submission to court, Chauvin lawyer asked he was sentenced to the time he has already served behind bars and probation.

Mr Floyd’s family welcomed the verdict at the time as a step towards justice (Getty Images)

He has the right to address the court before sentencing. Chauvin chose not to testify during the trial.

Three other officers face charges over Mr Floyd’s death. Tou Thao, J Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are expected to go on trial in August.

Story continues

Read More

Pc convicted of manslaughter of Dalian Atkinson after five-year wait for justice

M&S launches ‘more inclusive’ lingerie range amid global equality conversation

Entrepreneur left for dead in racist attack ‘didn’t let it determine future’

Why Huawei and London are ideal partners to embrace a digital future