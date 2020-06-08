Unconditional Bail For Former Minneapolis Cop Derek Chauvin Set At $1.25 Million

A judge set the unconditional bail for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with George Floyd’s murder, at $1.25 million on Monday.

The judge also set a $1 million bail option for Chauvin with certain conditions, prohibiting contact with Floyd’s family and traveling outside of Minnesota without permission.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Chauvin made his first court appearance via video monitor from Oak Park Heights prison, where he is being held, exactly two weeks after Floyd’s killing. He has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

Bystander video captured Chauvin, who is white, kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he stated repeatedly that he couldn’t breathe.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.