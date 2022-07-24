Derek Carr in Hall of Fame? New Raiders WR Davante Adams compares QB to Aaron Rodgers

Davante Adams knows he played with one of the all-time great passers in Aaron Rodgers, the winner of consecutive MVPs and a sure Hall of Famer in the near future.

But now that Adams is on a different team — the Las Vegas Raiders — he's hyping up his current quarterback, Derek Carr, and is putting him in a gold jacket, too.

"Any time you change quarterbacks from a hall-of-famer to hall-of-famer — you go (Raiders legend Ken) Stabler to Rich Gannon or whoever you go to — it's going to be a little bit of an adjustment," Adams said Sunday in an interview with CBS Sports. "Both are great players and great to be around, so I'm just enjoying that process and getting better myself. I'm trying to do as much as I can to help these guys win as many games as we can."

Adams made the comments as the Raiders opened training camp for the 2022 season. But as far as resumes go, Carr has some convincing to do.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw for 23 touchdowns last season.

Rodgers, 38, is entering his 18th season and is a 10-time Pro Bowler, a four-time first-team all-pro selection and a four-time MVP. He is a one-time Super Bowl (XLV) champion and the winner of the game's MVP award. He has thrown for 55,360 yards and 449 touchdowns in the regular season.

Carr, 31, has been named to the Pro Bowl three times in eight seasons. Those selections came in consecutive seasons (2015-17). He has never led the league in any of the major passing statistical categories and was third in MVP voting in 2016, when he threw for 3,937 yards with 28 touchdowns versus six interceptions. Rodgers led the NFL in passing touchdowns in 2016 with 40.

Carr has thrown for 31,700 yards and 193 touchdowns in his career.

Adams and Carr do have a history together. Both starred at Fresno State and helped each other rack up massive numbers that led to their being high draft picks. Carr played for the Bulldogs from 2009-13, the last two seasons of which were with Adams as his star wideout.

Adams combined for 233 passes caught for 3,031 yards and 38 touchdowns in the 2012 and 2013 seasons in Fresno State.

The Packers traded Adams in March to Las Vegas for a pair of 2022 draft picks after Adams and Green Bay could not come to terms on a long-term contract.

