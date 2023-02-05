Derek Carr gets advice from Jared Goff with Raiders trade likely: 'There’s definitely life on the other side'

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 04: AFC quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts as he takes a seat during a group portrait prior to an NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on February 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Derek Carr is representing the Las Vegas Raiders at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. It's probably the last time Carr will represent the team in any fashion.

Carr is almost certain to be traded after the Raiders benched him at the end of the regular season. With two games to go, the team turned to Jarrett Stidham as its starter, a clear sign Carr was on the way out.

Though a trade will likely be the best thing for Carr, the idea is probably daunting. Carr has spent all nine seasons with the Raiders after the team selected him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. If Carr is nervous about joining a new franchise after so many with years with his original team, that would be completely fair.

Fortunately for Carr, he's far from the only quarterback to deal with being traded. Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff — who is also taking part in the Pro Bowl Games — knows the feeling well, and let Carr know that being dealt isn't necessarily a bad thing, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“There’s definitely life on the other side,” Goff said.

It’s a message Goff relayed to Carr when the two hooked up at the Pro Bowl, where Carr is serving as one of the AFC quarterbacks.

“We had a really good talk about it earlier this week,” Goff said. “I think his head is in a great place about it, whatever ends up happening with him.”

After being selected by the Rams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Goff spent his first five seasons with the team. Goff experienced a rough rookie year, but transformed the Rams into a contender once Sean McVay joined the team. After Goff took over as the team's starter in 2017, the Rams made the playoffs in three of four years, reaching the Super Bowl during the 2018 NFL season. They lost the contest 13-3.

Following the 2020 NFL season, the Rams traded Goff to the Lions in exchange for Matthew Stafford. The Rams also gave up two first-round picks to cover for the Lions taking on Goff's contract.

Story continues

Goff turned in a fine year in 2021, but stepped up in a big way during the 2022 NFL season. Goff threw for 4,438 yards, with 29 touchdowns against 7 interceptions. It was the second-highest touchdown total of Goff's career.

That performance had the Lions on the verge of the playoffs. The team pulled off a massive turnaround, finishing 9-8 and staying in postseason contention until the final week of the regular season. The Lions are expected to contend for the NFC North next year.

Despite the trade, Goff is still in a pretty good spot. That should fill Carr with hope.

Of course, you can't mention the Goff trade without talking about what it did for the Rams. In his first year with the franchise, Stafford led the Rams to a Super Bowl win. We're guessing Goff omitted that detail during his pep talk with Carr.