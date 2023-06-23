What Dereck Lively II and Olivier-Maxence Prosper said about being drafted to Mavericks

After multiple trades, the Dallas Mavericks selected two players in the first round of the 2023 NBA draft.

At No. 12 after a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Mavericks drafted Duke center Dereck Lively II. Then, Dallas traded with the Sacramento Kings to acquire the 24th pick and draft Marquette forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper.

Here’s what each player said about being drafted Thursday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Lively II’s inital reaction to being drafted

“I’m just so happy. I’m just so excited. I’ve been waiting for this. It’s like a dream is getting started. I just wish someone could pinch me and I don’t wake up. I’m just so happy this could happen and I could be a part of the league.”

Lively II on what he wants his role to be on the Mavericks

“Being able to be an anchor on defense. Someone that my teammates can rely on to have their back. I’m going to protect the rim and call out everything I see on the floor.”

Lively II on what he brings on offense

“I’m going to be able to do whatever I can to help my teammates get open and find the right play, and find the right shot.”

Lively II on Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving

“I could definitely be able to be a great screen-setter, a great rim protector and just do whatever I can to get them open, and make sure that they can get the 3s that they want. Luka and Kyrie get the ball, I’m going to set the screen. And if I’m a roller and going to pop, I know the defender is thinking about me getting a lob and about Kyrie or Luka getting the ball to the basket. So I know having them as a primary ball-handler is going to open up so many shots.”

Prosper on being drafted

“I want to say thank you to the Dallas Mavericks organization for picking me and giving me this opportunity. It’s truly a blessing, and I’m really grateful.”

Prosper on what type of player he can be in Dallas

“(Dallas) is going to get a guy that is going to work his tail off every day to get better and help the team get better. I’m gonna be the hardest worker on the floor, a guy who can defend multiple positions and a guy who, on offense, can count on to drive, knock down open shots and finish at the rim. I’m going to make hussle plays on the floor. I see myself as a spark.”

Prosper on playing with Doncic

“I’m super excited. Being able to compliment a guy like him, and to help this team get to where they want to be. We’re gonna win a lot of games. That’s what I’m here for.