Derek Chisora gives the silent treatment in bizarre pre-fight press conference with Joseph Parker

(Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing)

Derek Chisora is no stranger to controversy at a pre-fight press conference but opted for silence ahead of his heavyweight clash with Joseph Parker tomorrow night.

Chisora, who famously threw a table during the press conference to highlight his previous fight with Dillian Whyte, opted for a quieter, albeit surreal approach to his latest fight in Manchester.

When Parker predicted he would win the second fight between the pair in rounds six to ten – the New Zealander won their previous meeting by a split decision back in May – Chisora started to play Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody over his phone.

Highlighting the line, “is this the real life, is this just fantasy?”, he was then asked for his thoughts on the fight by Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn.

When pushed to speak, he pulled down a ‘War’ face mask to reveal his mouth covered by a white sticker saying “Eddie, pay me to talk”.

In addition, Chisora refused to shake hands with rival promoter David Higgins, instead opting to give him the middle finger.

British boxing great Ricky Hatton has asserted that whoever loses in Manchester may have to consider retirement.

He wrote for Metro: “I think now it is the simple case that the winner stays in contention to fight for another world title shot somewhere along the line and for the loser, maybe it is time to hang the gloves up.

“I think both have seen ever so slightly better days. It will still be a good win for whoever does get their hand raised at the end of the night, one that opens up big opportunities. But the loser will have to have a serious look at where they are going next in their career.”