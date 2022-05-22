Derecho leaves roughly 1,000 km of damage, fatalities in its wake
A line of powerful thunderstorms rolled through southern Ontario and Quebec on Saturday, leaving behind a widespread trail of destruction.
The storms were set off by a cold front sweeping in, slicing through the heat and humidity that was in place. This resulted in torrential rainfall, hail, frequent lightning, and widespread, damaging wind gusts.
Forecasters are calling the event a derecho -- a group of thunderstorms that produces a swath of downburst winds that cause intermittent damage along a path over 600 km long and 100 km wide.
In this case, the damage extended roughly 1,000 km from the Michigan border all the way to Quebec City, Que., hitting the most populated part of the country with damaging wind gusts in excess of 120 km/h, according to Chris Scott, The Weather Network's chief meteorologist.
Here is a breakdown of what occurred in Ontario and Quebec.
ONTARIO
A very strong line of thunderstorms developed near Sarnia, Ont., late Saturday morning and tracked northeastward over southern Ontario towards Ottawa in the afternoon.
Six fatalities have now been reported and several have been injured as a result of the fierce winds with the line of thunderstorms. There was also extensive damage to trees, power lines and buildings. There were also overturned cars reported, as well.
Debris tossed by the powerful wind gusts shattered windows in at least one apartment building. (Tyler Hamilton/The Weather Network)
The most recent fatality was confirmed by the Northumberland Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sunday. It is investigating after a female in Port Hope was struck by a falling tree during the storm. A 74-year-old female was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The winds also led to far-reaching power outages. More than 350,000 customers were without power from this storm Saturday. Thousands remain in the dark as of Sunday morning.
As well, as reported by CBC News, Toronto Police responded to a call for a marine rescue in the area of Lakeshore Boulevard West and Thirty Ninth Street at around 1 p.m. A number of people were rescued and none required hospitalization.
The storm unleashed some extreme wind gusts. Pearson International Airport saw its strongest May wind gust on record after hitting 120 km/h Saturday. It was its fifth strongest wind gust on record. It toppled its previous monthly record of 119 km/h that was documented on May 4, 2018.
Pearson wasn't the only airport to record intense wind gusts. Ottawa International Airport documented its second strongest May wind gust on record, reaching 120 km/h -- its fourth highest of all time.
Kitchener/Waterloo Airport recorded a 132 km/h gust that could be one of their strongest on record, according to Tyler Hamilton, a meteorologist at The Weather Network. Looking back on earlier totals, a 120 km/h gust was observed on March 30, 1981.
Other notable wind gusts documented include 104 km/h at Brantford airport, 100 km/h in Uxbridge and 110 km/h at Toronto Buttonville airport.
In Uxbridge, considerable damage including overturned vehicles, downed trees and power lines, as well as blown-off roof shingles, was reported after the storm plowed through. As a result of the damaged it suffered, a state of emergency was declared by the town Saturday.
Uxbridge hit hard by storm this afternoon. #thunderstorm pic.twitter.com/CmLLFpqhQi
Carrie Chisholm on Twitter: "#Uxbridge hit hard by storm this afternoon. #thunderstorm pic.twitter.com/CmLLFpqhQi / Twitter" hit hard by storm this afternoon. Carrie Chisholm on Twitter: "#Uxbridge hit hard by storm this afternoon. #thunderstorm pic.twitter.com/CmLLFpqhQi / Twitter" Carrie Chisholm on Twitter: "#Uxbridge hit hard by storm this afternoon. #thunderstorm pic.twitter.com/CmLLFpqhQi / Twitter"
— Carrie Chisholm (@Carrie_Chisholm) Carrie Chisholm on Twitter: "#Uxbridge hit hard by storm this afternoon. #thunderstorm pic.twitter.com/CmLLFpqhQi / Twitter"
The Western University-based Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) will be visiting Uxbridge and Ottawa on Sunday to investigate the damage.
QUEBEC
Along an axis from Upper Gatineau to Montmagny, intense wind gusts resulted in numerous broken limbs, uprooted trees, damage to buildings and more than 500,000 homes without power. Several roads are blocked due to broken trees. Hail of 2-4 centimetres was also reported.
Peak wind gusts as reported by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) include 144 km/h at Lake Memphremagog, 128 km/h in Shawinigan, 100 km/h at Quebec City airport and 96 km/h in Trois-Rivières, among others.
Photos and videos from Ontario and Quebec keep pouring in on social media. Below is a collection of some of the more recent tweets we've found.
Views near my house from the #ONStorm in Ottawa. Kinda nuts, never seen any winds like this before. pic.twitter.com/zwlrnmz54J
Views near my house from the jacobskree on Twitter: "Views near my house from the #ONStorm in Ottawa. Kinda nuts, never seen any winds like this before. pic.twitter.com/zwlrnmz54J / Twitter" in Ottawa. Kinda nuts, never seen any winds like this before. jacobskree on Twitter: "Views near my house from the #ONStorm in Ottawa. Kinda nuts, never seen any winds like this before. pic.twitter.com/zwlrnmz54J / Twitter"
— jacobskree (@skree223) jacobskree on Twitter: "Views near my house from the #ONStorm in Ottawa. Kinda nuts, never seen any winds like this before. pic.twitter.com/zwlrnmz54J / Twitter"
Damage photos from the CN Rail yard in Mississauga from a family member. @NTP_Reports pic.twitter.com/BoZGaGN95v
Damage photos from the CN Rail yard in Mississauga from a family member. Troy Boone on Twitter: "Damage photos from the CN Rail yard in Mississauga from a family member. @NTP_Reports pic.twitter.com/BoZGaGN95v / Twitter" Troy Boone on Twitter: "Damage photos from the CN Rail yard in Mississauga from a family member. @NTP_Reports pic.twitter.com/BoZGaGN95v / Twitter"
— Troy Boone (@derecho_series) Troy Boone on Twitter: "Damage photos from the CN Rail yard in Mississauga from a family member. @NTP_Reports pic.twitter.com/BoZGaGN95v / Twitter"
Aftermath of 🌪 hitting us. Missed our 🏠 by 1 street. Grateful but 🙏 for those impacted #ontstorm #ONStorm #Uxbridge pic.twitter.com/Zbcwcfdf7C
Aftermath of 🌪 hitting us. Missed our 🏠 by 1 street. Grateful but 🙏 for those impacted Sanjay Sekharan on Twitter: "Aftermath of 🌪 hitting us. Missed our 🏠 by 1 street. Grateful but 🙏 for those impacted #ontstorm #ONStorm #Uxbridge pic.twitter.com/Zbcwcfdf7C / Twitter" Sanjay Sekharan on Twitter: "Aftermath of 🌪 hitting us. Missed our 🏠 by 1 street. Grateful but 🙏 for those impacted #ontstorm #ONStorm #Uxbridge pic.twitter.com/Zbcwcfdf7C / Twitter" Sanjay Sekharan on Twitter: "Aftermath of 🌪 hitting us. Missed our 🏠 by 1 street. Grateful but 🙏 for those impacted #ontstorm #ONStorm #Uxbridge pic.twitter.com/Zbcwcfdf7C / Twitter" Sanjay Sekharan on Twitter: "Aftermath of 🌪 hitting us. Missed our 🏠 by 1 street. Grateful but 🙏 for those impacted #ontstorm #ONStorm #Uxbridge pic.twitter.com/Zbcwcfdf7C / Twitter"
— Sanjay Sekharan (@SanjaySekharan) Sanjay Sekharan on Twitter: "Aftermath of 🌪 hitting us. Missed our 🏠 by 1 street. Grateful but 🙏 for those impacted #ontstorm #ONStorm #Uxbridge pic.twitter.com/Zbcwcfdf7C / Twitter"
Scenes from my Brampton neighborhood after yesterday's derecho #ONStorm . A lot of downed trees and damage. Grateful our house was spared. So scary. pic.twitter.com/9pIOYybPVi
Scenes from my Brampton neighborhood after yesterday’s derecho Shelley Zarudenec on Twitter: "Scenes from my Brampton neighborhood after yesterday's derecho #ONStorm . A lot of downed trees and damage. Grateful our house was spared. So scary. pic.twitter.com/9pIOYybPVi / Twitter" . A lot of downed trees and damage. Grateful our house was spared. So scary. Shelley Zarudenec on Twitter: "Scenes from my Brampton neighborhood after yesterday's derecho #ONStorm . A lot of downed trees and damage. Grateful our house was spared. So scary. pic.twitter.com/9pIOYybPVi / Twitter"
— Shelley Zarudenec (@PlanetShelzar) Shelley Zarudenec on Twitter: "Scenes from my Brampton neighborhood after yesterday's derecho #ONStorm . A lot of downed trees and damage. Grateful our house was spared. So scary. pic.twitter.com/9pIOYybPVi / Twitter"
Today Ottawa got hit by a tornado and ripped apart trees and cars and Cell towers and houses also power outages everywhere in east end of Ottawa i still don't have any power yet and it's 2:28 am in the morning #OttawaOutage #ONStorm #ottnews #tornado #QCStorm #poweroutage #arwx pic.twitter.com/uvc35VgfZe
Today Ottawa got hit by a tornado and ripped apart trees and cars and Cell towers and houses also power outages everywhere in east end of Ottawa i still don’t have any power yet and it’s 2:28 am in the morning Zay Davis on Twitter: "Today Ottawa got hit by a tornado and ripped apart trees and cars and Cell towers and houses also power outages everywhere in east end of Ottawa i still don't have any power yet and it's 2:28 am in the morning #OttawaOutage #ONStorm #ottnews #tornado #QCStorm #poweroutage #arwx pic.twitter.com/uvc35VgfZe / Twitter" Zay Davis on Twitter: "Today Ottawa got hit by a tornado and ripped apart trees and cars and Cell towers and houses also power outages everywhere in east end of Ottawa i still don't have any power yet and it's 2:28 am in the morning #OttawaOutage #ONStorm #ottnews #tornado #QCStorm #poweroutage #arwx pic.twitter.com/uvc35VgfZe / Twitter" Zay Davis on Twitter: "Today Ottawa got hit by a tornado and ripped apart trees and cars and Cell towers and houses also power outages everywhere in east end of Ottawa i still don't have any power yet and it's 2:28 am in the morning #OttawaOutage #ONStorm #ottnews #tornado #QCStorm #poweroutage #arwx pic.twitter.com/uvc35VgfZe / Twitter" Zay Davis on Twitter: "Today Ottawa got hit by a tornado and ripped apart trees and cars and Cell towers and houses also power outages everywhere in east end of Ottawa i still don't have any power yet and it's 2:28 am in the morning #OttawaOutage #ONStorm #ottnews #tornado #QCStorm #poweroutage #arwx pic.twitter.com/uvc35VgfZe / Twitter" Zay Davis on Twitter: "Today Ottawa got hit by a tornado and ripped apart trees and cars and Cell towers and houses also power outages everywhere in east end of Ottawa i still don't have any power yet and it's 2:28 am in the morning #OttawaOutage #ONStorm #ottnews #tornado #QCStorm #poweroutage #arwx pic.twitter.com/uvc35VgfZe / Twitter" Zay Davis on Twitter: "Today Ottawa got hit by a tornado and ripped apart trees and cars and Cell towers and houses also power outages everywhere in east end of Ottawa i still don't have any power yet and it's 2:28 am in the morning #OttawaOutage #ONStorm #ottnews #tornado #QCStorm #poweroutage #arwx pic.twitter.com/uvc35VgfZe / Twitter" Zay Davis on Twitter: "Today Ottawa got hit by a tornado and ripped apart trees and cars and Cell towers and houses also power outages everywhere in east end of Ottawa i still don't have any power yet and it's 2:28 am in the morning #OttawaOutage #ONStorm #ottnews #tornado #QCStorm #poweroutage #arwx pic.twitter.com/uvc35VgfZe / Twitter" Zay Davis on Twitter: "Today Ottawa got hit by a tornado and ripped apart trees and cars and Cell towers and houses also power outages everywhere in east end of Ottawa i still don't have any power yet and it's 2:28 am in the morning #OttawaOutage #ONStorm #ottnews #tornado #QCStorm #poweroutage #arwx pic.twitter.com/uvc35VgfZe / Twitter"
— Zay Davis (@_ZayDavis_) Zay Davis on Twitter: "Today Ottawa got hit by a tornado and ripped apart trees and cars and Cell towers and houses also power outages everywhere in east end of Ottawa i still don't have any power yet and it's 2:28 am in the morning #OttawaOutage #ONStorm #ottnews #tornado #QCStorm #poweroutage #arwx pic.twitter.com/uvc35VgfZe / Twitter"
Many trailers destroyed and vehicles damaged by #ONStorm that ripped through our campground on Stoney lake. @weathernetwork #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/FCJ4XKI5zW
Many trailers destroyed and vehicles damaged by Anthony on Twitter: "Many trailers destroyed and vehicles damaged by #ONStorm that ripped through our campground on Stoney lake. @weathernetwork #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/FCJ4XKI5zW / Twitter" that ripped through our campground on Stoney lake. Anthony on Twitter: "Many trailers destroyed and vehicles damaged by #ONStorm that ripped through our campground on Stoney lake. @weathernetwork #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/FCJ4XKI5zW / Twitter" Anthony on Twitter: "Many trailers destroyed and vehicles damaged by #ONStorm that ripped through our campground on Stoney lake. @weathernetwork #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/FCJ4XKI5zW / Twitter" Anthony on Twitter: "Many trailers destroyed and vehicles damaged by #ONStorm that ripped through our campground on Stoney lake. @weathernetwork #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/FCJ4XKI5zW / Twitter"
— Anthony (@6Anthony8) Anthony on Twitter: "Many trailers destroyed and vehicles damaged by #ONStorm that ripped through our campground on Stoney lake. @weathernetwork #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/FCJ4XKI5zW / Twitter"
QCStorm Pas d'électricité. Des arbres déracinés. De gros dégâts. pic.twitter.com/EJ0Giz42SF
Christine Spadafora on Twitter: "#QCStorm Pas d'électricité. Des arbres déracinés. De gros dégâts. pic.twitter.com/EJ0Giz42SF / Twitter"
Pas d'électricité. Des arbres déracinés. De gros dégâts. Christine Spadafora on Twitter: "#QCStorm Pas d'électricité. Des arbres déracinés. De gros dégâts. pic.twitter.com/EJ0Giz42SF / Twitter"
— Christine Spadafora (@christinespad) Christine Spadafora on Twitter: "#QCStorm Pas d'électricité. Des arbres déracinés. De gros dégâts. pic.twitter.com/EJ0Giz42SF / Twitter"
A little more than 18hrs ago, #ONstorm hit @CityKitchener with winds up to 132 km/h, leaving over 21k customers without power. 🙏 Much thanks and gratitude to the women & men at @KWHydro who have worked tirelessly throughout the day & night to get power back for over 20k so far!
A little more than 18hrs ago, Berry Vrbanovic on Twitter: "A little more than 18hrs ago, #ONstorm hit @CityKitchener with winds up to 132 km/h, leaving over 21k customers without power. 🙏 Much thanks and gratitude to the women & men at @KWHydro who have worked tirelessly throughout the day & night to get power back for over 20k so far! pic.twitter.com/hgzXB2FciM / Twitter" hit Berry Vrbanovic on Twitter: "A little more than 18hrs ago, #ONstorm hit @CityKitchener with winds up to 132 km/h, leaving over 21k customers without power. 🙏 Much thanks and gratitude to the women & men at @KWHydro who have worked tirelessly throughout the day & night to get power back for over 20k so far! pic.twitter.com/hgzXB2FciM / Twitter" with winds up to 132 km/h, leaving over 21k customers without power. 🙏 Much thanks and gratitude to the women & men at Berry Vrbanovic on Twitter: "A little more than 18hrs ago, #ONstorm hit @CityKitchener with winds up to 132 km/h, leaving over 21k customers without power. 🙏 Much thanks and gratitude to the women & men at @KWHydro who have worked tirelessly throughout the day & night to get power back for over 20k so far! pic.twitter.com/hgzXB2FciM / Twitter" who have worked tirelessly throughout the day & night to get power back for over 20k so far! Berry Vrbanovic on Twitter: "A little more than 18hrs ago, #ONstorm hit @CityKitchener with winds up to 132 km/h, leaving over 21k customers without power. 🙏 Much thanks and gratitude to the women & men at @KWHydro who have worked tirelessly throughout the day & night to get power back for over 20k so far! pic.twitter.com/hgzXB2FciM / Twitter"
— Berry Vrbanovic (@berryonline) Berry Vrbanovic on Twitter: "A little more than 18hrs ago, #ONstorm hit @CityKitchener with winds up to 132 km/h, leaving over 21k customers without power. 🙏 Much thanks and gratitude to the women & men at @KWHydro who have worked tirelessly throughout the day & night to get power back for over 20k so far! pic.twitter.com/hgzXB2FciM / Twitter"
The weather today is really acting like nothing happened yesterday... 👀#ONStorm pic.twitter.com/KlCXH86uuc
The weather today is really acting like nothing happened yesterday… 👀Nearnaz on Twitter: "The weather today is really acting like nothing happened yesterday... 👀#ONStorm pic.twitter.com/KlCXH86uuc / Twitter" Nearnaz on Twitter: "The weather today is really acting like nothing happened yesterday... 👀#ONStorm pic.twitter.com/KlCXH86uuc / Twitter"
— Nearnaz (@BigFarna) Nearnaz on Twitter: "The weather today is really acting like nothing happened yesterday... 👀#ONStorm pic.twitter.com/KlCXH86uuc / Twitter"
Québec City getting hit hard #QCStorm #QCwx #mm @weathernetwork @meteomedia @MurphTWN pic.twitter.com/1rwOqzaLCg
Québec City getting hit hard Marie 🧡🧡🧡 on Twitter: "Québec City getting hit hard #QCStorm #QCwx #mm @weathernetwork @meteomedia @MurphTWN pic.twitter.com/1rwOqzaLCg / Twitter" Marie 🧡🧡🧡 on Twitter: "Québec City getting hit hard #QCStorm #QCwx #mm @weathernetwork @meteomedia @MurphTWN pic.twitter.com/1rwOqzaLCg / Twitter" Marie 🧡🧡🧡 on Twitter: "Québec City getting hit hard #QCStorm #QCwx #mm @weathernetwork @meteomedia @MurphTWN pic.twitter.com/1rwOqzaLCg / Twitter" Marie 🧡🧡🧡 on Twitter: "Québec City getting hit hard #QCStorm #QCwx #mm @weathernetwork @meteomedia @MurphTWN pic.twitter.com/1rwOqzaLCg / Twitter" Marie 🧡🧡🧡 on Twitter: "Québec City getting hit hard #QCStorm #QCwx #mm @weathernetwork @meteomedia @MurphTWN pic.twitter.com/1rwOqzaLCg / Twitter" Marie 🧡🧡🧡 on Twitter: "Québec City getting hit hard #QCStorm #QCwx #mm @weathernetwork @meteomedia @MurphTWN pic.twitter.com/1rwOqzaLCg / Twitter" Marie 🧡🧡🧡 on Twitter: "Québec City getting hit hard #QCStorm #QCwx #mm @weathernetwork @meteomedia @MurphTWN pic.twitter.com/1rwOqzaLCg / Twitter"
— Marie 🧡🧡🧡 (@FPOnTheDL) Marie 🧡🧡🧡 on Twitter: "Québec City getting hit hard #QCStorm #QCwx #mm @weathernetwork @meteomedia @MurphTWN pic.twitter.com/1rwOqzaLCg / Twitter"
Intense & scary situation earlier today as a storm impacted the Thurso, QC area #QCstorm pic.twitter.com/mp2GWznYQY
Intense & scary situation earlier today as a storm impacted the Thurso, QC area NZP Chasers on Twitter: "Intense & scary situation earlier today as a storm impacted the Thurso, QC area #QCstorm pic.twitter.com/mp2GWznYQY / Twitter" NZP Chasers on Twitter: "Intense & scary situation earlier today as a storm impacted the Thurso, QC area #QCstorm pic.twitter.com/mp2GWznYQY / Twitter"
— NZP Chasers (@NZPChasers) NZP Chasers on Twitter: "Intense & scary situation earlier today as a storm impacted the Thurso, QC area #QCstorm pic.twitter.com/mp2GWznYQY / Twitter"
That was THE most intense storm I've ever experienced! #ONStorm #poweroutage pic.twitter.com/xIs0Au6kSQ
That was THE most intense storm I’ve ever experienced! Allison MacGregor on Twitter: "That was THE most intense storm I've ever experienced! #ONStorm #poweroutage pic.twitter.com/xIs0Au6kSQ / Twitter" Allison MacGregor on Twitter: "That was THE most intense storm I've ever experienced! #ONStorm #poweroutage pic.twitter.com/xIs0Au6kSQ / Twitter" Allison MacGregor on Twitter: "That was THE most intense storm I've ever experienced! #ONStorm #poweroutage pic.twitter.com/xIs0Au6kSQ / Twitter"
— Allison MacGregor (@AllisonMacG) Allison MacGregor on Twitter: "That was THE most intense storm I've ever experienced! #ONStorm #poweroutage pic.twitter.com/xIs0Au6kSQ / Twitter"
Several trailers destroyed and vehicles damaged by severe derecho #ONstorm yesterday at trailer park on Stoney Lake. #ptbonews @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/VViqKrEpne
Several trailers destroyed and vehicles damaged by severe derecho @jo_paq on Twitter: "Several trailers destroyed and vehicles damaged by severe derecho #ONstorm yesterday at trailer park on Stoney Lake. #ptbonews @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/VViqKrEpne / Twitter" yesterday at trailer park on Stoney Lake. @jo_paq on Twitter: "Several trailers destroyed and vehicles damaged by severe derecho #ONstorm yesterday at trailer park on Stoney Lake. #ptbonews @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/VViqKrEpne / Twitter" @jo_paq on Twitter: "Several trailers destroyed and vehicles damaged by severe derecho #ONstorm yesterday at trailer park on Stoney Lake. #ptbonews @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/VViqKrEpne / Twitter" @jo_paq on Twitter: "Several trailers destroyed and vehicles damaged by severe derecho #ONstorm yesterday at trailer park on Stoney Lake. #ptbonews @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/VViqKrEpne / Twitter"
— @jo_paq (@Jo_paq) @jo_paq on Twitter: "Several trailers destroyed and vehicles damaged by severe derecho #ONstorm yesterday at trailer park on Stoney Lake. #ptbonews @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/VViqKrEpne / Twitter"