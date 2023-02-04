Derbyshire homes evacuated as man arrested on suspicion of explosive offences

Danny Halpin, PA
·1 min read

A security scare in a Derbyshire town has led to the evacuation of homes on multiple streets and the arrest of a man on suspicion of explosive offences.

Derbyshire Constabulary said it was called to a house on Acorn Drive, Belper, just after 6pm on Friday.

During a search, officers found some “suspicious items” and have arrested a man.

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team has drawn a 100-metre cordon around the property – and houses within the zone, which include Acorn Way, Acorn Drive, Swinney Lane and Swinney Bank, have been evacuated.

Officers said the Strutt Centre in Derby Road will act as a rest centre for evacuated people.

A spokesperson said: “As a result of the cordon Acorn Drive is closed at its junction with Mill Street and Swinney Lane is closed between its junction with Mill Street and just after the junction with Swinney Bank.

“At this time there is no indication as to how long the evacuation and road closures will be in place – and we will update our channels as soon as further information is available.”

Latest Stories

  • Doctor struck by car while biking before driver got out and stabbed him to death, police say

    Police have not yet found a connection between the doctor and his alleged attacker

  • Former Brampton fire captain charged in death of wife in Blue Mountains

    A former Brampton fire captain has been charged with second degree murder in connection with the death of his wife in the Blue Mountains. James Schwalm, 38, of Collingwood, was arrested on Thursday, according to the Ontario Provincial Police. The body of his wife, Ashley Schwalm, 40, also of Collingwood, was found inside an SUV after the vehicle crashed on Jan. 26. Bill Dickson, manager of media relations for the OPP, confirmed on Friday that the two were married. The OPP said in a news release

  • Ohio man shot dead by police while cleaning out late grandmother’s home

    Joe Frasure, 28, was fatally shot by officers in the city of Wyoming on 30 January

  • Manhattan DA threatens former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg with new charges

    The Manhattan district attorney's office has recently threatened to file new criminal charges against former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. Weisselberg, 75, is currently serving jail time at New York's Rikers Island after he pleaded guilty to tax fraud in August. The new charges, the sources said, would involve insurance fraud, a detail first reported by The New York Times.

  • Boy, 3, Saved from Ohio Home in 'Deplorable Conditions' After Parents Are Found Dead on the Porch

    A relative discovered the bodies and then climbed through a window of the house to save the child who'd been alone inside without heat for up to 48 hours, authorities said

  • The Manhattan DA was skeptical about using Michael Cohen to testify against Trump. He's now helping the office investigate the ex-president's hush-money scandal.

    A grand jury is now reportedly weighing charges against Donald Trump for the 2016 hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels.

  • Two years before beating Tyre Nichols, a Memphis police officer didn't report that a colleague ripped a woman out of her car and dislocated her shoulder just for laughing

    Demetrius Haley, who is now charged with Nichols' murder, received a written reprimand in November 2021 for failing to report the use of force.

  • Two men arrested in 'cold-blooded' massacre of 6, including mother and baby, in Tulare County

    After a gun battle and a series of raids across California, authorities said they have arrested two men in the killings of six in Goshen last month.

  • Jamie Raskin Forecasts Trump's Legal Future: Indictment Is 'Almost Inevitable'

    The Maryland Democrat referred to the ex-president as "basically a one-man crime wave" in an interview with MSNBC.

  • Tony Hudgell’s mother ‘shocked’ to learn of abuser’s release

    Jody Simpson, 29, and her partner Anthony Smith tortured the boy as a baby so badly that both his legs had to be amputated.

  • Plaintiffs in class action over child abuser asked to pay costs to City of Saint John

    Bobby Hayes says "Good luck" to the City of Saint John if it expects him to pick up the tab for a decade-long class-action lawsuit. "Telling me that I'm going to cover their legal costs — they're crazy," said Hayes, the representative plaintiff in the lawsuit against the city. "Good luck with that one. And the city doesn't want to celebrate too early because they're the ones that are going to be paying when this appeal is gone through and the city is found guilty," Hayes said Friday afternoon af

  • White officer involved in Tyre Nichols arrest fired

    Preston Hemphill, the white Memphis Police officer who was one of the first cops to confront Tyre Nichols, was fired from the force, the Memphis Police Department announced Friday evening. Hemphill encountered the 29-year-old during a traffic stop on Jan. 7 and allegedly deployed his Taser during the confrontation. In his own body camera video, Hemphill is seen chasing Nichols down the road, but then turns back to the scene of the initial traffic stop.

  • BTK killer Dennis Rader shares sympathy for Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger

    Rader and Kohberger were first linked via the latter’s former criminology professor

  • Execution of man convicted in killing of 3 in Texas delayed

    A judge has delayed next week’s scheduled execution of a man convicted of killing three teenagers while they slept in a Texas Panhandle home more than 25 years ago. John Balentine, 54, had been set to receive a lethal injection at the state prison in Huntsville on Feb. 8. Caylor was the brother of Balentine’s former girlfriend and prosecutors said the shootings were the result of a feud between Caylor and Balentine.

  • Mob Boss on the Run for 17 Years Busted Pretending to Be a Pizza Maker

    Italy Carabinieri handoutROME—A hit man for the notorious Calabrian ’Ndrangheta mafia has been arrested working in a pizzeria in France after nearly 17 years on the run. Edgardo Greco, 63, was taken into custody on Thursday in the French hamlet of Saint-Etienne, where he had risen to fame as an “authentic Italian pizza maker” using the fake name Paolo Dimitrio. The arrest, supported by Interpol, was hailed in Italy as another anti-mafia success after the capture in January of Sicilian Cosa Nostr

  • Indian police nab over 2,000 men for illegal child marriages

    Indian police have arrested more than 2,000 men in a crackdown on illegal child marriages involving girls under the age of 18 in a northeastern state, officials said Saturday. Many cases of child marriage in Assam, a state of 35 million people, go unreported. Only 155 cases of child marriages in the state were registered in 2021, and 138 in 2020, according to the National Crime Records Bureau.

  • Bodies of missing Detroit rappers believed to been found in Highland Park

    The bodies of three Michigan men who went missing after a performance they were heading to in Detroit was canceled are believed to have been found. The bodies were found in Highland Park, city officials said. Montoya Givens, 31, Armani Kelly, 28, and Dante Wicker, 31, were traveling together for a show on Jan. 21 at Lounge 31 when it was canceled, Detroit police said. Then, police and family members say their phone went dead.

  • Alex Murdaugh was $4.2M in debt, overdrawn at bank, CEO testifies at murder trial

    Alex Murdaugh’s finances were a mess as the former attorney was deeply in debt and involved in questionable transactions at the time his wife and son were killed, a witness at his murder trial said Friday.

  • Man charged in Tennessee jogger's death pleads not guilty

    The man charged with raping and killing a Tennessee kindergarten teacher during a pre-dawn run in Memphis last year pleaded not guilty Friday. Cleotha Henderson, who has also used the name Cleotha Abston, was indicted last week on charges that include first-degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping, The Daily Memphian reported. Police have said Eliza Fletcher, 34, was running on the University of Memphis campus when she was forced into a vehicle after a struggle about 4 a.m. on Sept 2.

  • Interpol Arrests Mafia Killer Who Lived on the Lam as Pizza Chef

    Convicted mafia killer Edgardo Greco was arrested in France on Thursday, February 2, after being on the run for 16 years, some of which he spent working as a pizza chef, according to Interpol.Greco, who has been linked to the ‘Ndrangheta organized crime mob, escaped serving a life sentence in Italy for the murders of brothers Stefano and Giuseppe Bartolomeo, police said. He is also accused of the attempted murder of Emiliano Mosciaro, as part of a gang war during the 1990s, according to Interpol.Greco was arrested in Saint-Etienne, where he worked as a pizza chef under an alias, according to local news.Italy’s Minister of Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, praised the police forces behind the arrest for their “continuous work to safeguard the safety of citizens.”According to Interpol, Greco faces a life sentence. Credit: Interpol and the Caribinieri via Storyful