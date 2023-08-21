Derbyshire Dales bin workers' 'stinky summer' strike called off

The GMB union had warned the strike would result in a "big stinky summer"

A strike by refuse workers in Derbyshire has been called off after an improved pay offer was accepted.

Serco employees, who collect bins for Derbyshire Dales District Council, planned to strike in September in a dispute over pay and conditions.

They have now accepted an offer, which will increase pay by 8 to 10%.

Serco said it was pleased the union had accepted its latest offer, which the GMB union said brought the workers' pay in line with other local authorities.

The union had warned the strike would result in a "big stinky summer" after it announced workers had voted to take industrial action.

A strike in October 2021 saw union members walk out for two days

The exact duration of the walkout had not been announced, however a strike in October 2021 led union members to walk out for two days.

Other concessions were also agreed, including a request for on-site bathroom facilities.

Mick Coppin, from the union, said: "Strike action would have had a huge impact on local communities and businesses.

"It's a shame that it took the threat of strike action for Serco to realise that."

Jamie Rickard, the regional director for Serco environmental services, said: "We are pleased that GMB have accepted our latest offer and the strike action has been called off."

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Dales District Council added: "We are pleased that the GMB union and Serco have been able to reach an agreement without causing any disruption to the waste service for Derbyshire Dales residents."

