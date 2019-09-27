Derby's Mason Bennett filmed being sick in toilet hours before crash

Derby County's Mason Bennett (Credit: Getty Images)

Three Derby County players were involved in a car crash as a result of drink driving. The crash involved two vehicles, with Rams captain Richard Keogh suffering a serious knee injury that has ruled him out for the rest of the season.

One of the Derby County players involved in a recent car crash was filmed being sick in a pub toilet hours before the incident happened.

Mason Bennett, who along with Wales international Tom Lawrence was involved in the crash on Tuesday, was filmed by teammate Tom Huddlestone in a video uploaded to Snapchat on the night.

Accompanied by the caption “youth of today”, the video shows a drunk Bennett vomiting into a urinal while someone can be heard saying “get it all out Mas”.

During the video another person says: “F*****g three pints of Peroni are f****** strong these days”.

Bennett can then be heard replying “I’ve had more than three”, while slumped over the urinal, before asking people to “put your phones away”. Another clip shows Bennett downing a drink while sitting on a sofa, with an onlooker saying: “That’s coming straight back up, straight on the floor”.

Two vehicles – Bennett’s and Lawrence’s – were involved in the crash that occurred later that night and led to Derby captain Richard Keogh suffering a serious knee injury that has ruled him out for the remainder of the season. Both Bennett and Lawrence were charged with drink driving by Derbyshire Police.

Derby County had organised cars to take the players home earlier in the night but the group turned them down.

The players had been out for a team-building session but while most, according to a club statement, “acted responsibly and left at around 8pm”, some players, including Keogh, stayed out and continued drinking.

The club has condemned the actions of the players and it has since emerged that the incident occurred only a matter of days after Bennett appeared at an event for Drinkaware.

The striker was attending as a club ambassador at Drinkaware's Walking Football Cup, in association with the Derby County Community Trust, as part of the campaign titled Drink Free Days.

Derby County posted a blog entry about the day on their website on the day of the crash, but have since deleted the post.

Derby statement in full:

“As a club, we cannot, and do not, condone the actions of a small group of players on Tuesday evening.

“The players were out as part of a scheduled team-building dinner with staff and while the majority of them acted responsibly and left at around 8pm and were not involved, a small group, including the team captain Richard Keogh, continued drinking into the night.

“They should have known when to stop and also ignored the opportunity to be driven home using cars laid on by the club, and chose to stay out.

Derby County captain Richard Keogh (Credit: Getty Images)

“As a result of an alcohol-related incident, Richard Keogh has sustained a serious knee injury that will prevent him from playing until the end of the season.”

The players involved in the incident on Tuesday evening will be subject to a rigorous internal investigation under the club’s code of conduct and disciplinary procedures.

“But over and above any punishment they receive we will be expecting them to become involved with the excellent work the Community Trust does helping the communities we serve.

“We have been very clear about our attitude towards alcohol and the players know that at certain and specific times of the season they are permitted a drink together as a group in a controlled environment.

“Those involved in Tuesday’s incident know they will pay a heavy price for their actions, but also that we will support them with their rehabilitation back into the squad and team.

“We fully support the work of our partners at Drinkaware and the unsanctioned actions of this small group of players is totally at odds with the stance that both Drinkaware and Derby County Football Club take regards alcohol.

“We will be using this situation to redouble our efforts in highlighting the dangers posed by alcohol.

“We would also like to thank the emergency services for their swift help.”