Derby vs West Ham LIVE: FA Cup result and final score after Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen goals

West Ham are hoping to become the latest Premier League side to reach the next round of the FA Cup as they travel to Derby County this evening. The Hammers are a point and two places outside the top-flight relegation zone after a poorer-than-expected first half of the season whilst Derby are fourth in the third tier’s League One.

Hammers manager David Moyes says that he harbours hopes of winning a trophy every season but is expected to field a weakened team with their priority being preserving their status in the top flight. Tonight’s match is the last of the fourth-round matches of the old competition and the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Newcastle have already been ousted.

Although underdogs for this evening’s clash Derby County will put up a good fight. They at unbeaten in 19 matches across all competitions with their only blip coming in the Carabao Cup third round where they lost a penalty shootout to Liverpool after holding the Reds to a goalless draw at Anfield. They’ve faced Premier League opposition already this season and held their own so the Irons should expect a tricky outing at Pride Park.

Follow all the action from the FA Cup fourth round clash, as well as updates from tonight’s fifth round draw:

Derby vs West Ham

Derby host West Ham in the FA Cup fourth round, live on ITV 4

50’ GOAL! - Antonio doubles Hammers’ lead just after half-time (DER 0-2 WHU)

9’ GOAL! - Bowen stabs in to give West Ham perfect start (DER 0-1 WHU)

Winner faces Manchester United at Old Trafford following fifth-round draw

Derby County FC 0 - 2 West Ham United FC

Full-time: Derby 0-2 West Ham

21:37 , Michael Jones

West Ham United complete consecutive 2-0 victories to build some momentum to the back half of the season. The Premier League side knock out their League One opponents and set up a clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford in the next round.

It was a comfortable and routine win for David Moyes’ side, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio both got on the scoresheet and West Ham’s dream of Wembley goes on.

Derby 0-2 West Ham

21:35 , Michael Jones

90 mins: There’s going to be an added three minutes of stoppage time. West Ham will keep the ball and run down the clock. Derby are cooked now, it’s been a decent effort from them but the Hammers were just too good on the night.

Derby 0-2 West Ham

21:32 , Michael Jones

87 mins: Smith and Dobbin link-up in an attempt to get into the box from the right. West Ham substitute Manuel Lanzini intercepts the ball though and the visitors play it back up the pitch.

Derby 0-2 West Ham

21:29 , Michael Jones

84 mins: Time is ticking away from Derby County who need two goals or more to stay in the FA Cup.

Lewis Dobbin is played into the right side of the box and has a go from a tight angle. Areola has it covered though and smothers the effort without too much trouble.

Derby 0-2 West Ham

21:26 , Michael Jones

80 mins: Aaron Cresswell has also come on for West Ham with Emerson the man he’s replaced. Mubama weaves his way through a cluster of defenders to show off his footwork before getting brought down and winning a free kick.

Derby 0-2 West Ham

21:22 , Michael Jones

77 mins: Jarrod Bowen’s good night comes to an end for West Ham as he gets replaced with Divin Mubama. David Moyes said he wanted to see more of the 18-year-old and gets the chance tonight.

A free kick for Derby gets swung onto the head of Eiran Cashin who nods the effort wide.

Derby 0-2 West Ham

21:17 , Michael Jones

74 mins: West Ham are composed. They’re not under any real pressure from Derby and are maintaining possession well. The visitors are slowing down the tempo of play.

Ben Johnson is down and needs a breather but he’ll be okay to play on.

Derby 0-2 West Ham

21:15 , Michael Jones

71 mins: Jake Rooney is Derby’s final change and replaces Conor Hourihane for the final 20 minutes or so. The 19-year-old will put a shift in but can he change the fortunes of his team?

Derby 0-2 West Ham

21:11 , Michael Jones

68 mins: Chance! West Ham have the opportunity to close out the game. Emerson brings the ball down the left and slides a pass inside to Said Benrahma.

Benrahma shifts it quickly and finds Jarrod Bowen in the box. Bowen shoots but Joe Wildsmith makes a brilliant save from close-range and Derby boot the rebound clear!

Wildsmith has just kept his team in the contest.

Derby 0-2 West Ham

21:09 , Michael Jones

65 mins: Oh close! Dobbin’s first chance to run at the West Ham defence goes well. He brings the ball down the right and whips an excellent ball into the middle.

James Collins gets a head to it but can’t control the effort and it bounces wide. The Derby players were lining up to get to that one.

This game is still alive.

Derby 0-2 West Ham

21:07 , Michael Jones

62 mins: Paul Warne makes a quadruple change to try and reignite Derby’s fortunes. He turns to youth and introduces Liam Thompson, Eiran Cashin, Tony Springett and Lewis Dobbin.

Curtis Davies, Max Bird, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Tom Barkhuizen go off.

David Moyes brings on Said Benrahma in place of Michail Antonio for West Ham.

Derby 0-2 West Ham

21:04 , Michael Jones

59 mins: Penalty shout! Derby win themselves a corner and send the ball into the middle of the box. Curtis Davies and Ben Johnson both go for the ball with Davies winning it.

Johnson then collides with the defender and knocks him down sending the Derby players up in arms wanting a penalty that doesn’t come.

Derby 0-2 West Ham

21:00 , Michael Jones

56 mins: Nathaniel Mendez-Laing carries the ball down the right wing for Derby before knocking it back to Korey Smith. He slides it inside to Max Bird who fancies a shot from range.

Bird smokes it over to the far top corner but gets it slightly wrong and the effort sails wide.

Derby 0-2 West Ham

20:56 , Michael Jones

53 mins: It’s a long way back for Derby County now. As the game goes on they’ll get increasingly more tired which will play into West Ham’s hands.

The Rams need to score quickly to put a bit of pressure on their Premier League opponents who look in total control now.

GOAL! Derby 0-2 West Ham (Antonio, 50’)⚽️

20:54 , Michael Jones

50 mins: West Ham fling a throw in into the middle of the pitch where Pablo Fornals is wide open. He threads a lovely ball up to Jarrod Bowen who sweeps into the right side of the box.

Bowen’s cross hits Craig Forsyth and loops over to the back post where Michail Antonio nods it home with no effort at all. West Ham double their lead!

Derby 0-1 West Ham

20:52 , Michael Jones

48 mins: That’s a positive sign for Derby. Jason Knight receives the ball on the front edge of the penalty area and drills a low effort towards goal.

As has been Derby’s problem all night though the ball scuttles wide of the target.

Second half: Derby 0-1 West Ham

20:48 , Michael Jones

No changes from either manager at the break. Derby get the match restarted and know they need to score to, at the very least, force a replay. Two goals for the home side will take them through as it stands.

The ball comes over to Barkhuizen on the left wing and the Rams win themselves a throw in.

HT Derby 0-1 West Ham

20:42 , Michael Jones

Will West Ham face Man Utd again?

If they see this match out it will set up a fifth round away tie at Old Trafford. That would be the third successive season were those two sides have met in a cup at Man Utd’s home ground.

Scott McTominay scored an extra-time winner in a 1-0 victory for Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup two seasons ago, before West Ham got a bit of revenge with a 1-0 win in the third round of the Carabao Cup a year later.

HT Derby 0-1 West Ham

20:38 , Michael Jones

Jarrod Bowen’s prodded effort from close range sees him collect another goal for West Ham this season. He’s the club’s leading goalscorer this year and has put them within reach for the fifth round.

Can the Irons go on to win this one?

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Half-time: Derby 0-1 West Ham

20:33 , Michael Jones

45+1 mins: There goes the whistle for half-time. This has been a spirited performance from Derby County but they took too long to grow into the match and allowed West Ham to edge in front after just 10 minutes.

Take nothing away from the Hammers though who scored a lovely team goal thanks to Tomas Soucek, Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen.

In truth Derby have missed a clinical edge in front of goal as they’re consistently getting into some dangerous areas. West Ham will hope to score again to kill off the home side’s resistance.

The next goal could be an important factor in this one.

Derby 0-1 West Ham

20:29 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Close! If Derby score it would not be a surprise at all. They’re really giving it a good go. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing receives the ball on the right wing and fancies himself against Emerson.

He drives at the defender and shifts the ball to the byline before cutting into the box. Derby have men waiting in the middle and the ball gets pulled back but Ogbonna is well positioned and once again clears the danger.

Derby 0-1 West Ham

20:26 , Michael Jones

38 mins: Derby are controlling possession - they’ve had 52% of it - and the League One side have created the same amount of shots as West Ham (4) though none have trouble Areola.

A West Ham corner comes into the box and almost drops to Michail Antonio. There’s a scramble to get to the ball but Derby manage to boot it clear on the second attempt.

Derby 0-1 West Ham

20:20 , Michael Jones

35 mins: Chance! That was almost brilliant from Derby! Craig Forsyth bombs forward down the left wing and gets to a loose ball. He flicks it up to Tom Barhuizen who gets in behind Ben Johnson and plays a first-time pass over to the edge of the box.

James Collins is wide open and shoots on the volley but he effort goes agonisingly wide of the near post. That would have been a barnstormer of a goal if that went in.

Derby 0-1 West Ham

20:18 , Michael Jones

32 mins: Nayef Aguerd gives away a clumsy free kick inside his own half and gifts Derby the opportunity to get the ball into the box again.

Hourihane is on set piece duties but his floated ball into the middle is claimed by the confident Alphonse Areola.

Derby 0-1 West Ham

20:14 , Michael Jones

29 mins: A switch of play from West Ham’s goalkeeper sees the ball swung over to Ben Johnson on the right wing. He immediately passes the ball up to Jarrod Bowen but Haydon Roberts is onto him in a flash and sends the ball out of play with a fine tackle.

Derby have grown into the game nicely. Paul Warne will be happy with what he’s seeing right now but will be ruing letting in the early goal.

Derby 0-1 West Ham

20:11 , Michael Jones

25 mins: Tom Barkhuizen wins a free kick out wide for Derby after enticing Ben Johnson in with a heavy touch to control the ball. Conor Hourihane then floats a long pass into the box from the set piece and manages to find Craig Forsyth.

The defender is being marked and comes under pressure meaning he control his header and it bobbles wide of the back post.

Derby 0-1 West Ham

20:07 , Michael Jones

22 mins: Nice play from Korey Smith! He’s given the ball on the right and weaves it into the box by cutting inside from the wing. Smith pokes the ball into the six-yard area but Angelo Ogbonna deals with it.

His clearance comes out to Conor Hourihane who brings the ball down the hooks an ambitious shot high and wide.

Derby 0-1 West Ham

20:05 , Michael Jones

19 mins: Derby look determined though. They’ve seen more possession since going behind but there is a sense that West Ham are playing within themselves.

Jason Knight is working hard in the number 10 roll, trying to find a pocket of space to link up the midfield with striker James Collins.

Derby 0-1 West Ham

20:03 , Michael Jones

16 mins: Derby need to shoot! Antonio loses the ball and Derby shift it quickly up to Knight who bombs towards goal. He feeds the ball out wide to Barkhuizen who takes it into the box before returning the pass.

Knight rolls the ball onto his right foot but decides not to take a shot. Instead he rolls it back to the front edge but his pass is wayward and West Ham clear.

The home side have been in a few situations like that now and haven’t challenged Alphonse Areola yet.

Derby 0-1 West Ham

20:00 , Michael Jones

13 mins: Derby County could find things difficult now. West Ham have the lead and should be able to keep the Rams at bay. The home side will need to score next to stay in this tie.

Max Bird switches the ball out to the right wing where Korey Smith brings it under control. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing receives the ball and drives down the line before whipping a cross over to the far post.

The ball drops over the back of James Collins’ head before the forward gets flagged offside. That’s a good response from Derby to show the Irons that they can pose a threat.

GOAL! Derby 0-1 West Ham (Bowen, 10’)⚽️

19:57 , Michael Jones

10 mins: West Ham take the lead! Michail Antonio takes a shot from the edge of the box and sees his effort blocked. The Hammers recycle the ball and send it up to Tomas Soucek.

He slides it to Antonio and continues into the box. Antonio completes the one-two before Soucek nods the ball across to Jarrod Bowen who prods it home from inside the six-yard area!

Lovely goal.

Derby 0-0 West Ham

19:55 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Chance! Derby have been a little slack in midfield, just taking too long to release the ball. West Ham recover the ball and send Jarrod Bowen driving towards goal.

Michail Antonio makes a run into the penalty area off the ball but Bowen goes for goal and curls his effort straight at Joe Wildsmith.

Derby 0-0 West Ham

19:53 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Jason Knight cuts in front of Angelo Ogbonna and leans into the defender before going to ground hoping to be awarded a free kick.

The referee lets play go on and West Ham work the ball over to Ben Johnson on the right wing. He combines with Antonio to get into Derby’s half and the big forward wins a throw in.

Derby 0-0 West Ham

19:48 , Michael Jones

3 mins: That could have been an embarassing start for West Ham. They respond in kind though and nick the ball away from Max Bird in midfield before slipping it up to Michail Antonio.

Antonio weaves his way into the right side of the penalty area and hits one at goal. The angle is wrong though and the effort goes wide.

Decent start to the match this.

Kick off: Derby 0-0 West Ham

19:47 , Michael Jones

It’s been over a decade since Derby and West Ham faced each other and it’s the Hammers who get the match underway. They boot the ball long but it’s won by the home side and slotted down the left wing for Tom Barkhuizen.

Barkhuizen drives the ball into the box and pulls it back looking for Jason Knight but Tomas Soucek intercepts and West Ham scramble the ball clear.

Derby vs West Ham

19:42 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams.

Angelo Ogbonna captains West Ham tonight and leads his team out onto the pitch at Pride Park. The winners of this game know that a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United awaits in the next round.

Will Derby or West Ham be taking on the Red Devils?

David Moyes speaking to ITV

19:40 , Michael Jones

West Ham boss, David Moyes, spoke to ITV ahead of kick off. He explained what he’s expecting from tonight’s match and went through his decision to make six changes to the line-up.

“It’s a great club and we’re looking forward to the game.” said Moyes, “Derby are on a really good run. We need to play well and go about the job the best way we can.

“We did well against Everton and need to follow that up. When you win it makes a big difference.

“When you’ve got a squad of players there are a lot of players that want games and you need to keep them happy. A lot have been champing at the bit so they get their chance.

“We want to build momentum. We have a lot of games coming up and we’re involved in Europe too.”

Pre-match thoughts of Paul Warne

19:37 , Michael Jones

Derby boss, Paul Warne, spoke to ITV before kick off and says he is jealous that he can’t play tonight.

“It’s good for the players, I’m very jealous not to be playing.” said Warne, “I’ve been speaking about expectations and wanting to drive performances. We want a result to take us into the weekend.

“A year ago the fans were protesting in the streets and it’s important we put on a show for them. I just showed a video to the lads about the marches because I know how important this is to the city.

“The club is in a healthy place and we’re trying to push it in the right direction.”

Derby vs West Ham

19:33 , Michael Jones

The players have been warming up at Pride Park. David Moyes has changed things up for West Ham by the London side still have a strong line-up.

They should have enough quality to get past Derby tonight but the League one side will cause them problems.

(PA)

Derby vs West Ham

19:30 , Michael Jones

West Ham have twice beaten Derby 5-0 - in a League Cup third-round tie at the Boleyn Ground in November 1988 - when both were in the First Division - and in a Premier League fixture at Pride Park Stadium in November 2007.

Derby’s best result against West Ham was a 6-0 First Division win at the Baseball Ground in December 1928.

FA Cup fifth round draw

19:25 , Michael Jones

There are some good fixtures coming up in the fifth round. If non-league Wrexham manage to get past Sheffield United then they’ll welcome Tottenham in a true Hollywood tie.

Elsewhere, Bristol City host Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions while Man Utd play the winner of tonight’s fixture, either Derby or West Ham.

FA Cup fifth round draw

19:23 , Michael Jones

Here’s the full fifth round draw:

Southampton vs Luton Town or Grimsby Town

Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers or Birmingham City

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Wrexham or Sheffield United vs Tottenham

Fulham or Sunderland vs Leeds United

Bristol City vs Manchester City

Manchester United vs Derby or West Ham

Ipswich or Burnley vs Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town.

FA Cup fifth round draw

19:21 , Michael Jones

Finally, Ipswich or Burnley will play Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town.

FA Cup fifth round draw

19:20 , Michael Jones

Manchester United host the winners of tonight’s match, either Derby or West Ham.

FA Cup fifth round draw

19:20 , Michael Jones

Bristol City get a blockbuster tie against Manchester City.

FA Cup fifth round draw

19:19 , Michael Jones

The winner of Fulham and Sunderland’s replay will host Leeds United.

FA Cup fifth round draw

19:19 , Michael Jones

Wrexham or Sheffield United will face Tottenham.

FA Cup fifth round draw

19:19 , Michael Jones

Stoke City get a home draw against Brighton & Hove Albion.

FA Cup fifth round draw

19:18 , Michael Jones

Leicester City will face Blackburn Rovers or Birmingham City.

FA Cup fifth round draw

19:18 , Michael Jones

The first team out is Southampton.

They’ll face either Luton Town or Grimsby Town.

FA Cup fifth round draw

19:17 , Michael Jones

As usual with these draws, there’s a bit of jovial preamble between Chapman, Jenas and Scott as well as a short recap of the weekend’s results.

Jenas pours the balls into the bowl and Alex Scott will be drawing the home teams.

FA Cup fifth round draw

19:15 , Michael Jones

Here we go then. The draw is about to get going with Mark Chapman, Jermaine Jenas and Alex Scott on ball drawing/presenting duties.

Eight games with be drawn and here’s a reminder of the ball numbers:

1. Tottenham Hotspur

2. Southampton

3. Sheffield United or Wrexham

4. Ipswich Town or Burnley

5. Manchester United

6. Luton Town or Grimsby Town

7. Derby County or West Ham United

8. Stoke City

9. Blackburn Rovers or Birmingham City

10. Leicester City

11. Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town

12. Manchester City

13. Bristol City

14. Brighton & Hove Albion

15. Fulham or Sunderland

16. Leeds United

FA Cup fifth round draw

19:12 , Michael Jones

Here’s a breakdown of the teams left in the FA Cup. Some of them face fourth round replays in early February while most will find out who they’re facing in the fifth round.

Premier League: Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, Brighton, Fulham, Leicester City, Leeds United, West Ham, Southampton.

Championship: Burnley, Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers, Luton Town, Sunderland, Bristol City, Stoke City, Birmingham City.

League One: Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town, Derby County, Fleetwood Town.

League Two: Grimsby Town.

National League: Wrexham.

Moyes on winning the FA Cup

19:10 , Michael Jones

David Moyes says that having over half of the Premier League teams knocked out of the FA Cup sounds like an opportunity to go on a win the competition but each opponent brings threats regardless of where they are in the footballing pyramid.

“It always sounds like [an opportunity] until you have to go and play the opponents.” said Moyes,

“Last year we were given an unbelievable game at Kidderminster, where we came minutes from being knocked out, so anything can happen in this competition and we’ve seen that over the years.

“We need to be our mettle, we need to play well. Derby are on a good run at the moment, they are a football club that is Premier League in stature and size, so we go there and will give them all the respect we can and hopefully go through to the next round. But they’ll be thinking the same.”

FA Cup fifth round draw

19:07 , Michael Jones

The draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup is being shown during the One Show tonight. The programme has started but the draw will be held towards the conclusion of the show which will be around 7.20pm or so.

Derby vs West Ham

19:05 , Michael Jones

The two have met just once previously in the FA Cup, with the Hammers scoring a 5-2 victory over the Rams in a semi-final played at Stamford Bridge in March 1923.

Both clubs were in the Second Division at the time.

Warne expecting excitement to build

19:00 , Michael Jones

Paul Warne says his players have prepared no differently for this match than they do for their games in League One but expects the excitement to build as the match approaches.

“In fairness to the players, they all just want to play which is a great thing and I wouldn’t expect any less excitement than when we play Morecambe at home next week in League One, they just want to play every time we have a fixture.” said the Derby boss.

“I haven’t seen more excitement than usual but it will sort of build over the next couple of days. I think they will be when they walk out onto the pitch, I don’t think it really hits them until they walk out and see the crowd.”

Derby vs West Ham team changes

18:54 , Michael Jones

Paul Warne makes on change to the Derby team that defeated Port Vale last time out with James Collins taking the place of David McGoldrick who picked up an injury in training.

David Moyes meanwhile swaps out six players from the West Ham starting XI that beat Everton in their last outing. Alphonse Areola returns in goal while Ben Johnson and Thilo Kehrer join the back line.

Tomas Soucek and Flynn Downes slot into the midfield with Pablo Fornals joining Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio in the forward line.

Derby vs West Ham line-ups

18:46 , Michael Jones

Derby County XI: Wildsmith, Smith, Davies, Forsyth, Roberts, Hourihane, Bird, Mendez-Laing, Knight, Barkhuizen, Collins

Here's our @EmiratesFACup line-up! 📋🐏



Our only change sees James Collins takes the place of David McGoldrick, who's picked up an injury in training 🔁



Young forward Dajaune Brown is named among the substitutes.



𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝗢𝗡 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗥𝗔𝗠𝗦 🖤🤍#DCFC pic.twitter.com/a8NGqjcmTQ — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) January 30, 2023

West Ham XI: Areola, Johnson, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Emerson, Soucek, Downes, Fornals, Antonio, Bowen

Your Hammers to take on the Rams ⚒️#DERWHU pic.twitter.com/t69Icbv5yy — West Ham United (@WestHam) January 30, 2023

Derby vs West Ham

18:40 , Michael Jones

West Ham United and Derby County have met on 78 previous occasions, including two War League fixtures played in November 1945, which were both won by the Rams.

Of the 76 ‘official’ first-team matches between the two clubs, West Ham have won 27, Derby have won 24 and 25 have been drawn.

What are the numbers for tonight’s draw?

18:35 , Michael Jones

1. Tottenham Hotspur

2. Southampton

3. Sheffield United or Wrexham

4. Ipswich Town or Burnley

5. Manchester United

6. Luton Town or Grimsby Town

7. Derby County or West Ham United

8. Stoke City

9. Blackburn Rovers or Birmingham City

10. Leicester City

11. Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town

12. Manchester City

13. Bristol City

14. Brighton & Hove Albion

15. Fulham or Sunderland

16. Leeds United

When is the FA Cup fifth round draw?

18:30 , Michael Jones

The draw for the next round will take place on Monday 30 January from 7pm GMT. The draw will take place during the One Show on BBC One, and ahead of the clash between Derby and West Ham.

Any fourth round replays will need to be staged before the fifth round, which will be held in midweek from Tuesday 28 February to Thursday 2 March.

They are currently scheduled for 7-8 February and here’s a list of the so far confirmed matches:

Sheffield United vs Wrexham

Burnley vs Ipswich Town

Grimsby Town vs Luton Town

Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers

Fleetwood Town vs Sheffield Wednesday

Sunderland vs Fulham

FA Cup fifth round draw

18:25 , Michael Jones

There are seven Premier League teams already through to the fifth round of the FA Cup and the draw for that stage takes place this evening before kick off between Derby and West Ham.

Seven of nine possible Premier League sides are certain to be involved in the fifth round as Brighton, Leeds, Leicester, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton all progressed through their fourth round ties.

Fulham clawed their way to a 1-1 draw with Sunderland and forced a replay whilst West Ham face Derby later on.

Man City will be the favourites to win the trophy they last lifted in 2019 but Erik ten Hag is determined to earn Man Utd silverware this season and will have his sights set on this one too.

David Moyes wants to build on Everton win

18:20 , Michael Jones

West Ham’s last outing saw them defeat Everton 2-0 in a Premier League relegation battle. Manager David Moyes hopes that victory will be the first in a good run for the Irons as the look to build momentum and hopefully avoid the drop.

“I’ve got to say it [Everton] was an important win for us and one that we were pleased to get,” said Moyes,

“The idea is to go again, try to build momentum, try to pick up on a really good result. We’ve had some okay performances which didn’t lead to results and I thought last week was an okay performance that did lead to a result.

“I’m looking to improve on both, I’m looking to improve on scoring more goals wherever we possibly can and building on the clean sheet too, which was really important for us.”

Pre-match thoughts of Paul Warne

18:15 , Michael Jones

Derby County boss, Paul Warne, spoke about tonight’s FA Cup match against West Ham and what it means to take on a Premier League team in this competition.

“When we played that first FA Cup game this season at Torquay United, I said to the lads that it wasn’t about that tie, it’s about the ones that you could get in the later rounds,” said Warne.

“If you can get a Premier League team, especially at home, then you can create a memory for yourself and for your family. I was fortunate enough to play at Anfield in the FA Cup in my career and it’s something that my mum still remembers to this day, which means a lot to me.

“I know the importance of it and I appreciate a couple of our lads have played in the Premier League so it won’t be such a big thing for them, possibly, but for the younger lads it is.

“It is under the lights at Pride Park, on TV and on a Monday night - the lads can just go out and enjoy it and that’s what I want them to do.”

What is the early West Ham team news?

18:05 , Michael Jones

David Moyes has been without winger Maxwel Cornet since the Ivory Coast international was injured in the home Premier League win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on 1 October.

Danny Ings is cup-tied after featuring in Aston Villa’s third-round tie with Stevenage. Fellow forward Gianluca Scamacca missed the home Premier League win over Everton with a knee injury.

What is the early Derby County team news?

18:00 , Michael Jones

Midfielder Louie Sibley continues to recover from a groin problem and will be unavailable for Mond night’s game but defender Eiran Cashin is back in full training after a hamstring issue and is in contention to feature against the Hammers.

James Chester continues to work his way back to fitness after a calf injury and new loan signing goalkeeper Luke McGee is not available for selection after playing for Forest Green Rovers in the FA Cup earlier this season.

How to watch Derby vs West Ham

17:55 , Michael Jones

The match will kick off at 7.45pm GMT on 29th January following the fifth round draw.

Derby vs West Ham will be shown live on ITV 4 as well as online on the ITV X platform, while the draw for the next round takes place during The One Show on BBC One at 7pm.

Derby vs West Ham

16:37 , Michael Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s FA Cup action as Derby County and West Ham United close out this weekend’s fourth round.

League One’s Derby County are hoping to cause an upset when they take on the Premier League side and come into the match in as good a form as possible. They have won their last six matches across all competitions and are unbeaten in 19 games.

Although in the third tier Derby have already faced Premier League opponents this season having held Liverpool to a goalless draw in the third round of the Carabao Cup - they lost the penalty shootout - and manager Paul Warne will feel confident of giving West Ham a good game tonight.

The Hammers are expected to field a weakened side as they focus on avoiding relegation from the Premier League. Manager David Moyes says his hopes are always to win a trophy each season but his side are just a point and two places outside the drop zone and need to focus on the league.

We’ll have updates from all the team news and build-up to kick off as well as the FA Cup fifth round draw itself which is scheduled for 7pm live on BBC One.