Derby move was 'meant to be' says Jackson

Kayden Jackson has featured for Tamworth, Wrexham, Barnsley and Accrington Stanley in his career [Rex Features]

Kayden Jackson said a serendipitous text message from Derby County head coach Paul Warne convinced the forward he was destined to join the Rams.

The 30-year-old signed for the East Midlands club on a two-year deal earlier in July after being released by Premier League-bound Ipswich Town.

Derby's first approach for Jackson coincided with Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna telling the forward that he was being released after six years and back-to-back promotions with the Tractor Boys.

"The very same day that I found out I was leaving Ipswich, the boss [Warne] messaged me," Jackson told BBC Radio Derby.

"I don’t think he knew timing-wise that I was going in for meetings that day, it was strange. I believe that certain things are meant to be, and that was a little sign that it was meant to be."

Jackson, who scored three goals in 33 appearances last season as Ipswich remarkably finished second in the table to end a 22-year Premier League absence, said he had braced himself for the news that he would not remain with the Suffolk side in the top flight.

"I was 50-50 in my mind," Jackson said. "I was ready if the opportunity came to move on and come to a new club to start afresh.

"It was one of those that when a club goes up, people are not needed any more.

"For me, it was obvious when the boss [McKenna] told me that the club was looking to bring in a certain amount of players that perhaps my time was up. The boss was really honest with me and that is all you can ask for really."

Jackson left Ipswich having scored 28 goals in 199 appearances and was keen to find a side with the same approach and ambition as the one where he enjoyed so much success.

Like Ipswich did 12 months earlier, Derby finished second in League One last season to earn promotion back to the Championship.

"What a way to bow out," said Jackson of Ipswich's promotion last season. "It was incredible to be part of that group.

"It was no fluke that we managed to get the back-to-back promotions because the hard work and everything that we were putting in on a daily basis.

"Coming into a new group I can see the boys have worked incredibly hard themselves over the last 18 months.

"So to be part of another hard-working group with big belief in themselves was key for me."