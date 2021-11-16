Derby County hit with new nine-point deduction after admitting breaching EFL rules

Wayne Rooney’s Derby County appear to be heading for League One (Getty Images)

Derby County almost certainly look to be heading for relegation from the Championship after their new nine-point deduction for breaching the EFL’s profitability and sustainability rules was announced.

The Rams and the EFL confirmed jointly on Tuesday morning that the two parties had now reached an ‘agreed decision’ following extensive talks, with the necessary ratification provided by an Independent Disciplinary Commission chair.

Derby have been deducted a further nine points - with another three points suspended - and have also dropped their appeal against an initial 12-point deduction imposed after they first entered administration back in September.

That means the club have been deducted a total of 21 points for the 2021/22 season, leaving Wayne Rooney’s side at the foot of the Championship table and surely heading for a first campaign in the third tier of English football since 1992.

Derby now lie on -3 points and are a full 18 adrift of safety with 31 matches still to play this term.

“The EFL’s objective throughout this ongoing process has been to ensure that the principles of the Regulations were upheld on behalf of all Clubs,” said EFL chief executive Trevor Birch.

“In order to assess the sporting sanction that was applicable to apply to these breaches, previous P&S cases have been carefully reviewed and guidance taken from them. The EFL has also considered the P&S sanction guidelines as well as mitigation put forward by the Club.

“Given the complex circumstances of the case and the various outstanding regulatory issues between the EFL and Derby County, the League is satisfied at the agreed outcome and the sensible approach taken by both parties in negotiating this outcome and in respect of the appeal withdrawal. Our focus is to continue to work with the Joint Administrators to assist them in securing a long-term future for the Club.”

