Frank Lampard 'excused' from Derby County as Chelsea return moves nearer

Frank Lampard has been given permission to miss Derby’s return to pre-season training as he continues talks with Chelsea.

The former England midfielder was allowed to talk to the west London club, where he spent the majority of his career, last week about the managerial vacancy.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Rams are due to return to training on Monday ahead of the 2019-20 Championship season, but Lampard remains absent as talks progress.

READ MORE: Gossip - Arsenal facing competition for Tierney, Liverpool ‘offered Asensio signing’ and more

READ MORE: Marcus Rashford puts pen-to-paper on £300,000 per week deal

Former Chelsea player Frank Lampard thanks the fans. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

A statement from Derby read: “Derby County Football Club has excused Frank Lampard from reporting back for pre-season training on Monday and Tuesday to allow his discussions regarding a potential move to Chelsea to be concluded as soon as possible.

“The first few days of pre-season training will be focused on fitness training and will continue as planned under the guidance of the fitness, medical, conditioning and sports science teams at the club's training centre.

"On the assumption that Frank will reach an agreement with Chelsea to become their new manager, the club shall step up its efforts to find a replacement manager."

Featured from our writers