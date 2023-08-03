Derby-based theatre show cancelled after van with entire set stolen

A theatre company has been forced to cancel its production after its touring van containing a unique set was stolen.

Inside Theatre, based in Derby, said items for the entire show were in the van, which was stolen in June.

The play 5 Years, which took about two years to produce and features unique hologram technology, was set to be staged in Nottingham and Sheffield.

Founder of the company Beck Gadsby estimated she had lost £30,000, saying it was "absolutely devastating".

With the help of a successful insurance claim and a fundraising campaign, she hopes to have the show back on the road in the autumn.

'Rock bottom'

Although there have been issues with the insurance pay-out, Ms Gadsby still hopes to continue fundraising and applying for Arts Council funding.

Ms Gadsby, who is also the director and producer of Inside Theatre, said she had "lost everything", adding she was at "absolute rock bottom".

"The insurance company won't pay out because of a small clause in the contract. I'd hoped they pay at least half," she said.

"The loss of our entire show, including costumes, props, scenery and our technical equipment, means that we have to cancel the production.

"After 20 years of working in theatre I was finally able to bring work to my home town, but the theft means that dream has been taken from me."

She added she hoped to rebuild the entire set that was stolen, with the aim of showcasing the show next year.

Beck Gadsby said she hoped to rebuild the entire set that was stolen, with the aim of showcasing the play at the Nottingham Playhouse next year

Beccy D'Souza, an artist development producer at the Nottingham Playhouse, where the play was set to be performed, said: "I was gutted to hear about the theft of the van, and the subsequent impact on the tour.

"We're working with Beck and Inside Theatre to make plans for their return to Nottingham Playhouse programme next year."

South Yorkshire Police confirmed a theft of a vehicle from Albert Road in Sheffield had been reported.

"It is believed that a distinctive Ford Transit panel van, with orange lights and a ladder on the roof was taken between 16:00 BST on 12 June and 12:00 BST on 13 June," a spokesperson said.

Story continues

"Officers have requested CCTV footage from nearby premises and conducted inquiries to find those responsible."

Anyone with information has been urged to contact the force.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk