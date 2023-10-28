'The derby is anyone's game for the taking'

Marcus Rashford and Erling Haaland

Ahead of the weekend's Manchester derby, BBC Radio Manchester's We're Not Really Here and The Devils' Advocate podcasts have joined forces to preview the big game.

In the City corner, BBC Radio Manchester reporter Mike Minay said: "My concern is that City have had one complete 45 minutes all season, and that was against Brighton last weekend. Apart from that they have looked disjointed and they haven’t looked good. That possibly opens the door for United."

The Wanted's Max George shares a similar belief, adding: "I think what we've done is we tend to control games, especially from the start but then not put teams away.

"We should’ve been four or five up at Brighton, and Young Boys, even at Arsenal. I thought in the first 20 minutes of the Arsenal game we were dominating, but then the second half comes and we seem to drop off a bit.

"I feel like if United go in 0-0 at half-time, they might fancy it."

On the United side, actor Anthony Quinlan said: "I think United have got to come out with confidence. Our saving grace is that City haven’t been playing too well, they've had a few dips in form. I think it's anyone's for the taking this weekend.

"We’re lacking in firepower massively and there's no denying that. I don’t think Hojlund is getting the provision he needs and that’s a big thing for us. But, ultimately I think we could see a turning point and I'm hoping that happens."

