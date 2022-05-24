Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, she announced Monday.

"I'm experiencing mild symptoms and will be working remotely from home per CDC guidance," she tweeted. "I am thankful to the @StateDept MED team for taking excellent care of me and all our colleagues around the world during this pandemic."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Sherman were together for a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s deputy minister of defense in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

Blinken, who recently recovered after testing positive for the virus earlier this month, is currently abroad with President Joe Biden in Asia.

It was initially unclear how frequently Sherman is testing, or if she is considered a close contact by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards to anyone currently in the delegation overseas.

ABC News' Shannon Crawford and Isabella Murray contributed to this report.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman tests positive for COVID-19 originally appeared on abcnews.go.com