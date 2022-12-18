Deputy in critical condition after being shot after high-speed chase, Maryland cops say

A Maryland deputy was critically injured in a shooting following a high-speed chase, authorities said.

Deputies stopped a vehicle at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, on Route 4 near Yellow Bank Road in Dunkirk, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The vehicle then took off at a “high rate” of speed, leading deputies on a chase.

The driver opened fire while fleeing deputies, hitting one patrol vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies continued chasing the vehicle into a subdivision in nearby Huntingtown, where they used a PIT maneuver to stop the driver, according to the sheriff’s office. As the people who were in the vehicle were running away, the driver fired four more rounds at deputies, hitting one of them, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy who was shot was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition as of early Sunday, Dec. 18.

“Deputies returned fire and the suspect fled into the nearby development,” the sheriff’s office said.

A passenger in the vehicle was immediately arrested.

Shortly after, deputies found the suspect near the neighborhood’s entrance, the sheriff’s office said. The suspect had been shot and was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The person, who the sheriff’s office did not name, was taken to a hospital in stable condition, deputies said.

“Two additional deputies involved in the exchange of gunfire have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with agency policy,” the sheriff’s office said.

No other information had been released as of Sunday, and deputies said they’re continuing to investigate.

Dunkirk is about 50 miles south of Baltimore.

