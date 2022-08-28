Deputy accused of drunk driving flees after crashing patrol car, California sheriff says

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy faces drunk driving charges after fleeing a crash of his patrol vehicle on his way home from work, California officials say.

The single-vehicle crash took place about 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, on Pico Canyon Road in the Stevenson Ranch area, KTLA reported.

Firefighters responding to the wreck found an empty sheriff’s patrol vehicle, the Santa Clarita Signal reported.

The deputy was later found and arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported on Twitter.

He has been relieved of duty, sheriff’s officials said.

The deputy, who was not seriously injured, was found about an hour after the crash, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“I am taking this incident seriously and will ensure this matter is properly investigated,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva wrote on Twitter.

The sheriff’s office said no further details would be released at this time.

Stevenson Ranch is an unincorporated community of about 21,000 people in the Santa Clarita Valley, about 35 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

