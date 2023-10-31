Deputies were warned Robert Card had guns, threatened a shooting, was 'going to snap'

A friend in his Army reserve unit worried that he “is going to snap and commit a mass shooting.” His family was worried that he had a stash of guns and was hearing voices.

Those warnings and more were conveyed to sheriff’s deputies in Robert Card’s hometown in Maine, according to documents released to USA TODAY Monday evening. Yet the records show the law enforcement officers never made direct contact with Card before Oct. 25, when he walked into two businesses in Lewiston and fatally shot 18 people.

Reports from the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office in Maine show deputies with the department documented concerns about Robert Card as long ago as May and as recently as mid-September.

“We believe that our agency acted appropriately and followed procedures for conducting an attempt to locate and wellness check,” Sheriff Joel Merry wrote in a statement. “My office will evaluate our policies and procedures for how we conduct wellness checks with the goal of making any improvements that are in the interest of public safety while balancing the rights of individuals.”

The documents, released in response to a public records request, show the Sheriff’s Office was approached by Card’s ex-wife and son May 3. They told investigators that Card’s mental health was seriously deteriorating.

Card’s ex-wife, Cara Card, also told a deputy “Robert had recently picked up 10-15 handguns/rifles” from his brother’s house.

Sagadahoc deputies decided initially to contact others in Card’s family, including his brother Ryan. They also reached out to Card’s commander at the Army Reserve – himself a law enforcement officer. Officials at the Army unit described having “considerable concern for Robert,” a deputy wrote.

Later, Card’s sergeant called the deputy back, saying he “had no idea the problem is perhaps as bad” as was being described. “He thanked me for the notification because they are scheduled for an upcoming training exercise involving … weapons and grenades,” the deputy wrote. (The sheriff’s office noted Monday that while its reports describe the unit as the Maine National Guard, it was actually the Army Reserve.)

When Card’s brother and ex-wife went to check on him, he opened the door holding a gun and said people had been casing his house, according to the deputy’s report. Ultimately, the family told officers, they believed Card would seek a doctor’s treatment.

Card would later receive mental health treatment, but only after fellow reserve officers who traveled with him to a training event at West Point, New York, insisted.

According to sheriff’s records, members of Card’s unit said Card had been “hearing voices calling him a pedophile, saying he has a small dick, and other insults. This hearing voices started in the spring and has only gotten worse.” Card shoved a fellow soldier, then locked himself in his room. His commanders sought medical aid for him the next morning. Card was taken to a base hospital, then transferred to a psychiatric hospital in Katonah, New York, for two weeks of treatment.

After that, the Army took other precautions, Army spokesperson Lt. Col. Ruth Castro told USA TODAY on Monday.

“The Army directed that the service member should not have a weapon, handle ammunition, and not participate in live fire activity,” Castro said. “The Army also declared the service member non-deployable due to concerns over his well-being.”

Yet by the middle of September, the Army was growing more concerned about Card, and asked the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office to check on him again.

This time, according to the report, Card’s fellow soldiers said they had been driving home from a night at a casino when Card again began ranting and punched another colleague.

Card was “having psychotic episodes where he is hearing voices that are insulting him calling him a pedophile,” a commander wrote in a letter to the sheriff’s office, adding that Card was “making threats to shoot up the Saco National Guard facility” in nearby Saco, Maine.

The letter said Card was upset at his command because the mental health commitment “was the reason he can't buy guns anymore,” and that a fellow soldier – the one Card had punched – “is concerned that Card is going to snap and commit a mass shooting.”

On Sept. 15, deputies attempted to contact Card at the trailer where he lived in the small town of Bowdoin. Nobody was home and Card’s car wasn’t there, so the officer requested a “File 6” – a teletype alert to every law enforcement agency in Maine to be on the lookout for Card. According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, that alert said Card was known to be armed and dangerous, and urged extreme caution.

A deputy returned the next day, Sept. 16, and found Card’s white Subaru parked outside his trailer. He called for backup.

“Card could be heard moving around inside the trailer but would not answer the door,” the report states. “Due to being in a very disadvantageous position we decided to back away.”

The responding deputy then made a series of phone calls, including to Card’s Reserve unit commander and his brother Ryan. Card’s commander, who the report notes is also a police officer in New Hampshire, told the deputy that the military was “in the process of trying to get Card to retire from the Guard with conditions that he get some mental health treatment.”

Card’s commander, Capt. Jeremy Reamer, apparently advised the deputies to back down, saying forcing contact might not be advantageous.

“He thought it best to let Card have time with himself for a bit,” the report states.

The deputy wrote that Card’s brother, Ryan, also informed him that he and Card’s father were working to ensure that Robert Card had no access to firearms.

The deputy asked the family to call back if they believed Card was a risk to himself or others.

The lookout alert for Card was canceled the next month, on Oct. 18. The sheriff’s office did not say why.

One week later, on Oct. 25, law enforcement officers began searching for Card again, this time as the suspected gunman in the worst mass shooting in Maine history.

Christopher Cann of USA TODAY contributed.

