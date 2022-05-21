Deputies on scene of car discovered with suspicious wiring at downtown Sacramento jail

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious vehicle found in the main jail parking garage in downtown Sacramento.

A Volvo sedan that was parked in the garage Saturday had visible wiring, sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Rodney Grassmann said.

“The wires didn’t look quite right so we’re going to treat it,” he said.

EOD officials will dismantle the vehicle to make sure there is no explosive device, Grassmann said.

Officials evacuated the ground floor and basement of the jail — including about 20 civilian employees, Grassmann said.

Officials detained a man, around 50 years old, in connection with the incident, Grassmann said. Charges have not been filed.

Sacramento police have blocked off several streets near the jail “in case something happens,” Grassmann said.

Police open streets back up at Seventh and I as what was reported as a potential bomb threat is addressed at the Sacramento County Main Jail on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in downtown Sacramento.

Police later tweeted that all streets had reopened.

Jail inmates were not evacuated but they are on lockdown, Grassmann said.

Angel Hamilton went to visit her boyfriend in jail about 2 p.m. when a Sacramento police officer blocking the street with an SUV and yellow tape told her she couldn’t go in.

“He said an incident happened and I am unable to go through,” said Hamilton, 34 of Northgate. “It’s scary”

The jail parking garage mostly contains jail vans and employee vehicles, which remain there.