Deputies: 'Multiple' people dead following 'hostage situation' in Salem, Oregon

SALEM, Ore. — Multiple people are dead following an officer-involved shooting at an east Salem residence Monday.

Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a "possible hostage situation" at about 12:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Juneva Place SE, near Mahrt Avenue SE, officials said.

Deputies arrived at the home and Sheriff's Office negotiators called the individual believed to have taken others in the house hostage.

Officials said "shots were fired" as the "incident unfolded," leading to "multiple fatalities." No deputies were injured.

Officials have declined to provide information regarding how many were killed, who killed them, or details of the events that led to the situation. Sgt. Jeremy Landers, a spokesperson with the Sheriff's Office, declined to release any information about the individuals killed until family members have been notified.

Mahrt Avenue SE was closed between Lancaster Drive SE and Roggy Court SE for multiple hours during the investigation. Mahrt Avenue SE was reopened at about 5:30 p.m. at Lancaster Drive up to 40th Place SE.

Any deputies involved in the shooting would be placed on administrative leave while the shooting is being investigated, as outlined by protocol, officials said.

Authorities said there is no threat to the community.

The incident has been turned over to the Oregon State Police for investigation. Salem Police is also assisting with the investigation.

