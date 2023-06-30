Deputies investigating after teen killed in northeast Columbia shooting

Deputies are investigating after a 19-year-old man died in a Thursday shooting.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said in a release that it responded at about 3:20 p.m. Thursday to the 400 block of Freshwater Drive after getting a report of a shooting. That’s in northeast Columbia, south of Clemson Road and east of Farrow Road.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly found the 19-year-old man lying on the ground in a parking lot. He had been shot in the upper body. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died, deputies say.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office had not publicly released the name of the deceased as of early Friday morning. The sheriff’s department said it was continuing to investigate.

Those with information about the case can submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.