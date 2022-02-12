Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Lower Richland

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal shooting from Friday morning in the Lower Richland community of Hopkins.

About 1 a.m. the department received a call about shots being fired on the 100 block of Turning Leaf Drive, which is in the Surrey Place neighborhood between Garners Ferry Road and Lower Richland Boulevard.

Deputies found a man who had been shot multiple times in the upper body. Paramedics took the victim to the hospital where he died, police said.

The department asked anyone with tips or information to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372 or midlandscrimestoppers.com