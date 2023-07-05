Deputies investigate Independence Day hit-and-run in rural Cass County that left 1 dead

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was investigating an apparent hit-and-run near rural Belton that left a pedestrian dead on July Fourth.

Deputies were dispatched around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday to East 215th Street and Route D Highway after a motorist reported seeing a body on the roadside, according to a written statement from the sheriff’s department.

Responding deputies located a male in the grass on the highway shoulder. His identity was being withheld pending a family notification of death.

Crash investigators believe the pedestrian was walking alongside the highway around 9 p.m. on Tuesday when he was struck. Investigators were still working Wednesday evening to determine what type of vehicle struck him.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or seen the pedestrian walking on Tuesday night to contact investigators at 816-380-5200.