Deputies arrest man in connection with fatal shooting case in Sacramento’s Vineyard area

Deputies arrested a suspect Saturday in connection with a fatal shooting in Sacramento County’s Vineyard neighborhood.

The suspect, a man in his 40s, was arrested in Placerville and booked into Sacramento County Main Jail, said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman. The shooting was reported about 5 p.m. Wednesday on the 9000 block of Alder Avenue, between South Watt and Hedge avenues.

The victim, also a man in his 40s, was found shot in the neck outside a home and pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has yet to be identified by the Coroner’s Office.

Detectives believe a dispute led to the shooting, Gandhi said. Sheriff’s officials canvassed the rural area, searching for witnesses and security camera video that might help with the investigation.

The suspect is expected to appear in court Tuesday to face a felony murder charge. He is ineligible for bail.