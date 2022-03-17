Deputies arrest 86-year-old man on suspicion of murdering wife in Orange County

An 86-year-old Mission Viejo man was arrested Wednesday, a day after he was detained when his wife was found dead in their home, authorities said.

William Wiley was booked into jail on suspicion of murder, "based on the interviews conducted by investigators and evidence at the scene," according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Family members told investigators Wiley had previously been diagnosed with dementia, deputies said.

Authorities didn't publicly identify his wife Wednesday and said the release of her name was pending an autopsy.

Deputies responded about 1 p.m. Tuesday to the home in the 28000 block of Via Arriaga regarding a dead woman in her 80s, the department said in a Twitter post.

The home is located in Casta Del Sol, a gated 55-and-over community, sheriff’s officials said.

“Deputies arrived and determined the circumstances of the woman’s death [to be] suspicious,” the department said.

Further information on the case wasn't available Wednesday.

