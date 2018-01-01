Depth still a concern for No. 11 vs. No 22 Texas Tech

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- A New Year has arrived, but one of the same problems faces Kansas.

Depth remains an issue for the No. 11 Jayhawks as they host No. 22 Texas Tech on Tuesday in Allen Fieldhouse.

Silvio De Sousa arrived last week as a mid-term enrollee out of high school, but he is waiting on amateurism clearance from the NCAA to play in games.

The 6-foot-9 freshman forward is practicing, along with 6-10 freshman forward Billy Preston, who has not yet played for the Jayhawks after the financial details of a car he wrecked on campus came under scrutiny. The NCAA also is looking into that matter.

Until either player is allowed to take the floor, Kansas (11-2, 1-0 Big 12) will continue to play mostly with a four-guard lineup while starting 7-foot sophomore Udoka Azubuike underneath and subbing him out with 6-foot-8 sophomore Mitch Lightfoot.

"It's going to take until February for Silvio to have a clue on what we're really trying to do, even though he can play before that, obviously, but to be totally comfortable," Kansas coach Bill Self said.

"And Billy, I'm going to be real honest: Billy's talented, but Billy's focus I don't think throughout all of this has been (there). I mean, he's hung in there, but you can imagine the frustration has set in."

The situation has led to extended minutes for most Kansas starters while leading to lapses in defensive intensity. The Jayhawks have also been at a disadvantage on the boards, though Azubuike ranks fourth in the Big 12 with an 8.4 average and also scores at a 15.3-point clip.

Azubuike, however, played through lingering back pain in a 92-86 win at Texas to open Big 12 play on Dec. 29. Sophomore guard Malik Newman also has been dealing with a foot injury, which prompted Self to start freshman guard Marcus Garrett, who will likely remain in the lineup against Texas Tech (12-1, 1-0).