IT Dept Says Actor Sonu Sood Evaded Tax of Over Rs 20 Crore: Report
The Income Tax department said in a statement that actor Sonu Sood has evaded taxes of over Rs 20 crore, as per a report by NDTV. IT department officials had visited Sood's house for three days and searches were conducted at six places linked to him.
