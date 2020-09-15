Dept. of Justice opens criminal investigation into John Bolton's book

The Justice Department reportedly has launched a criminal probe into former National Security Advisor John Bolton to determine if he disclosed classified information in his recent book. (Reuters)

Donald Trump’s Justice Department reportedly has opened a criminal investigation into whether his former national security adviser, John Bolton, disclosed classified information in his book about his time working in the White House.

The department has called in a grand jury and issued subpoenas for communications revolving the release of his damning account of Mr Trump’s West Wing and management style, according to the New York Times, citing multiple anonymous sources. The criminal probe escalates the feud between the two men, which spilled into public minutes after Mr Bolton was either let go or quit his job – Mr Trump and Mr Bolton recall those events differently.

Democrats, and some anti-Trump Republicans, have slammed the president for allegedly using the typically politics-avoiding Justice Department to help himself and his friends – and target his enemies. But he and Attorney General William Barr counter that by saying they have not prosecuted a single Trump foe.

That could be about to change, however.

Mr Trump earlier this year made clear what he wants his former employee’s fate to be.

“Washed up Creepster John Bolton is a lowlife who should be in jail, money seized, for disseminating, for profit, highly Classified information. Remember what they did to the young submarine sailor, but did nothing to Crooked Hillary. I ended up pardoning him - It wasn’t fair!” the president tweeted on June 23.

Mr Trump has repeatedly told reporters and campaign rally crowds that he, not Mr Barr, is the country’s “top law enforcement official.”

He maintains the power and right to get involved in criminal cases and Justice Department business, but claims he has not yet done so.

Yet, he did appear to secure a lesser sentence for former campaign adviser and longtime pal Roger Stone, whom he later pardoned. Mr Barr, however, denies ever feeling any pressure from the president on any matter.

The Trump Administration spent months trying to prevent the book from being published and sold, citing national security concerns about sensitive information officials said was in the version that eventually hit bookshelves. Mr Bolton and publisher Simon & Schuster moved ahead anyway.

