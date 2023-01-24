Depression Treatment Market will manager to achieve USD 15.0 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

GreyViews
·8 min read
GreyViews
GreyViews

Depression Treatment Market Size By Product (TMS Devices and Drugs), By Indication (Major Depressive Disorder, Phobia, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, and Others), By Distribution Channel (E-Commerce, Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, and Drug Stores), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

Pune India, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the depression treatment market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the depression treatment market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @  https://greyviews.com/reports/depression-treatment-market/448/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product, indication, distribution channel,  and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global depression treatment market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, AstraZeneca Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi S.A., Allergan plc, Pfizer, Inc., H. Lundbeck A/S, and Alkermes. among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide depression treatment market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

The World Health Organization estimated that 350 million individuals worldwide suffered from depression in 2012, and this number is anticipated to rise as more people embrace sedentary lifestyles. The need for novel drugs to treat depression has increased because it is the second-leading cause of impairments worldwide. Antidepressants are in greater demand because of their low risk of side effects and rising consumer awareness, which both contribute to the growth. The market for treating anxiety disorders and depression, however, is anticipated to develop slowly over the next few years due to the patent expiration of the majority of pharmaceuticals, as well as the rising rate of drug withdrawals and the widespread release of generic alternatives. Additionally, it is projected that the advantageous reimbursement policies for pharmaceuticals and therapies in developed nations, along with those countries' high success rates, will fuel development during the forecast period. Patients' preferences for medications have changed as a result of the high expense of using these devices and therapies, such as anesthesia and hospital stays.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/448

Scope of Depression Treatment Market Report

Report Metric

Information

Study Period

2022-2030

Base Year          

2022

Forecast Period

2023-2030

Market Share Unit

USD Billion

Segments Covered

Product, Indication, Distribution Channel, and Regions

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa

Major Players

unn Paper Company; Inteplast Group; Paradise Packaging; Navbharat Industries.; Seaman Paper Co.; Framarx; Handy Wacks, Inc; Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) Sinar Mas.;  Oji Holdings Corporation.; NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.; CGP Coating Innovation; Stora Enso Oyj; Sappi Europe SA; Verso Corporation; SUNPACK CORPORATION; UPM; Burgo Group Spa; Ballarpur Industries Limited.; JK Paper; Minerals Technologies Inc.; Grantham Manufacturing Ltd; EuroWaxPack; Charlotte Packaging Ltd.; THE GRIFF NETWORK; Military Spec Packaging; among other.

Segmentation Analysis

The TMS segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The product segment is TMS devices and drugs. The TMS segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. When other forms of treatment for depression have failed, TMS machines are routinely utilised. The most effective way to treat depression is by giving patients antidepressant-like drugs because doing so boosts treatment effectiveness while lowering the likelihood of clinically significant side effects.

The major depressive disorder segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The indication segment is major depressive disorder, phobia, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and others. The major depressive disorder segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Rising prevalence, research studies, and the introduction of new products are all expected to spur market expansion throughout the forecast period. There have been several published research studies on the market under investigation. For example, the February 2022 article "Severe Depressive Disorder and Addiction" reported that nearly 17 million adults in the United States alone had at least one major depressive episode. Suicidal thoughts, a persistently depressed mood, anhedonia (loss of interest in pleasure activities), feelings of guilt or worthlessness, lack of energy, trouble concentrating, changes in appetite, agitation, psychomotor retardation, or sleep difficulties are all signs of depression.

The hospitals segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The distribution channel segment is e-commerce, hospitals, specialty clinics, retail pharmacies, and drug stores. The hospitals segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Patients who are receiving therapy for depression prefer to be hospitalised to a hospital. The high market share over the following years was also influenced by the availability of highly qualified medical practitioners who offer superior treatment outcomes.

Regional Analysis           

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the depression treatment include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

  • The North America region witnessed a major share. From August to December 2020, the average anxiety severity scores increased 13%. The percentage of adults who reported recent symptoms of anxiety or a depressive condition grew from 36.4% to 41.5% between August 2020 and February 2021, while the number of people who said they needed unmet mental health care climbed from 9.2% to 11.7%. Adults with less than a high school diploma and those aged 18 to 29 saw the highest increases. Similar to the United States, Canada reported in June 2021 that claims for prescriptions used to treat depression climbed by 10% for adults and 22% for their dependents in 2020. The study was titled "Mental-health, specialty medications increasing drug prices in 2020."

Country Analysis

  • Germany

Germany's depression treatment market size was valued at USD 0.75 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.19 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2030The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimates that 3.7% of Germans suffer from depression disorders. As a result, the market will continue to expand over the forecast period as depressed diseases become more common in Germany.

  • China

China’s depression treatment market size was valued at USD 0.78 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.26 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030 Due to the rapidly expanding medical infrastructure and rising healthcare costs, it is projected that the industry will expand in the next years. Over 5,112 yuan, up from over 4,669 yuan in 2019, would be spent on healthcare per person in 2020, according to the Global Health Expenditure Database.

  • India

India's depression treatment market size was valued at USD 0.60 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.96 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030. Numerous factors, such as demographic changes, environmental factors, and increasing mental stress, are contributing to the rise in mental health concerns. As a result, the market for treating depression is expanding more favorably.
Covid-19 Impact
Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the depression treatment market is mainly driven by the hectic lifestyle.

Buy Now Full Report @

https://greyviews.com/checkout/448/single_user_license

Contact Us
Rocky Shah
GreyViews
Pune India
Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047
Email: sales@greyviews.com
Web: https://greyviews.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Diabetes Care Devices Market Size By Type (Insulin Delivery Devices and Blood Glucose Monitoring), By Distribution Channel (Clinics, Hospitals, Retail Sales, Institutional Sales and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030          
https://greyviews.com/reports/diabetes-care-devices-market/449

Depression Treatment Market Size By Product (TMS Devices and Drugs), By Indication (Major Depressive Disorder, Phobia, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, and Others), By Distribution Channel (E-Commerce, Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, and Drug Stores), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030    
https://greyviews.com/reports/depression-treatment-market/448

Dental Adhesives Market Size By Product (Restorative Adhesives and Denture Adhesives), By Formulation (Powders, Creams, Liquid, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Dental Academics and Research Institutes, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030          
https://greyviews.com/reports/dental-adhesives-market/447

Blotting Systems Market Size By Product (Blotting Systems, Consumables, Gel Electrophoresis, and Imagers), By Type (Northern, Western, Eastern, and Southern), By Application (Agriculture, Research, Food & Beverages, Diagnostics, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030          
https://greyviews.com/reports/blotting-systems-market/442

Alopecia Market Size By Disease Type (Alopecia Areata, Androgenetic Alopecia, Cicatricial, Traction and Others), By Treatment (Devices and Pharmaceuticals), By End-Users (Homecare, Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030           
https://greyviews.com/reports/alopecia-market/439

Aesthetic Medical Laser Systems Market Size By Device Type (Gas Lasers, Diode Lasers, Dye Lasers, and Solid State), By Application (Pigmented Lesions & Tattoos, Skin Rejuvination, Hair Removal, Vascular Lesions, Leg Veins & Varicose Vein and Others), By End-user (Hospital, Medical Spas, and Private Clinics), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030          
https://greyviews.com/reports/aesthetic-medical-laser-systems-market/436

Surgical Glue Market Size By Product Type (Natural Adhesives & Sealants and Synthetic & Semi-Synthetic Adhesives & Sealants), By Application (Neurosurgery, Burn Bleeding, Cardiovascular Surgery, Pulmonary Surgery, Liver and Spleen Laceration, Plastic Surgery, Wound Healing, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030           
https://greyviews.com/reports/surgical-glue-market/434

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size By Product (Therapeutics Devices, Sleep Apnea Masks, and Diagnostic Devices), By Diagnostic Devices (Pulse Oximeters, Polysomnography Devices (PSG), and Actigraphy Devices), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030  
https://greyviews.com/reports/sleep-apnea-devices-market/431

Prosthetic Heart Valve Market Size By Product (Transcatheter Heart Valves, Biological/Tissue Heart Valves, and Mechanical Heart Valves), By End-User (Ambulatory Services and Hospitals), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030          
https://greyviews.com/reports/prosthetic-heart-valve-market/430

Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market Size By Product (Toothpaste, Denture Products, Dental Accessories, Toothbrush and Others), By Sales Channel (Online Sales Channel, Drug Stores & Pharmacies, Supermarkets, Specialty Stores and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030          
https://greyviews.com/reports/oral-care-oral-hygiene-market/428


Latest Stories

  • Shannon Sharpe gets in heated argument with Morant at half

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hall of Fame football player Shannon Sharpe had a heated courtside conversation with Memphis Grizzlies players Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks and Morant’s father at the end of the first half Friday night in a nationally televised game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Fox Sports personality exchanged words with Brooks throughout the first half and then yelled at Morant on the final possession of the second quarter. After the halftime buzzer sounded, Brooks yelled at Sharpe and

  • Canadian aerials skiers Duchaine, Fontaine just miss World Cup podium in Quebec

    Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this

  • Hachimura discusses trade speculation after 30-point night

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura doesn't seem too disturbed by the idea he could be traded. “I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game," the Washington Wizards forward said Saturday night. When asked if Washington is that place, he replied: “I don't know. We've got to find out.” Hachimura was certainly an asset for the Wizards on Saturday, when he equaled a career high with 30 points in a win over Orlando. That came shortly aft

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • AP source: Chiefs' Mahomes sustained high ankle sprain

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes sustained a right high ankle sprain in the Kansas City Chiefs' divisional playoff win over the Jaguars, a person familiar with the nature of the injury told The Associated Press on Sunday, but the All-Pro quarterback expects to play in next weekend's AFC championship game. Mahomes was hurt late in the first quarter Saturday when a Jacksonville defender landed on him. X-rays taken during the game came back negative, and Mahomes returned after halftime to le

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders re-signed Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge to a two-year contract Thursday. Judge, Calgary's nominee for the CFL's top Canadian award last season, was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 14. "Cameron Judge makes our team better,' Calgary head coach/GM Dave Dickenson said in a statement. "We're excited to keep him in Calgary and look forward to watching him continue to excel as a Stampeder." Judge led the CFL in fumble recoveries (five) and posted a team-high 78

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. “Our bench was really motivated by it,” Boston’s first-year coach Jim Montgomery said of the McAvoy and Lindholm

  • Montreal pro soccer coach, who was quickly fired for offensive tweets, apologizes

    Sandro Grande, the recently hired — then fired — reserve coach of Montreal's professional soccer team, issued a tearful apology on Thursday for the anti-sovereignist tweets from a decade ago that sparked outrage and lost him his job. "What I wrote in 2012 was unacceptable," Grande said, sometimes through tears, at a news conference. "These words are not part of my values as a husband, son and especially as a father to two wonderful children who had to go through extremely difficult times — along

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • 76ers, without Embiid and Harden, edge Kings for 5-0 trip

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit. Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak. Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and

  • Gu golden again in World Cup halfpipe, Canada's Karker, Bowman finish on podium

    CALGARY — Eileen Gu's halfpipe is ready for the Winter X Games. The 19-year-old freestyle skier won her second World Cup in Calgary with Canada's Rachael Karker taking a second silver behind Gu on Saturday night. Alex Ferreira and Birk Irving of the United States finished one-two in the men's event with Calgary's Noah Bowman taking bronze. The American-born Gu hit international stardom last year claiming Olympic halfpipe and big air gold medals, and slopestyle silver, for the host Chinese team i

  • Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D'Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers. Nathan Knight provided a spark of the bench, scoring a season-high 19 points. Houston's Alperen Sengun scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, taking advantage

  • CF Montreal begin week three of training camp as trade rumours swirl

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal's roster remains in a state of flux to start the third week of training camp thanks to a tumultuous off-season. While Major League Soccer clubs usually try to sort their business before the start of camp, Montreal’s attack could look extremely different with both arrivals and departures potentially affecting the club's front line. A big source of the uncertainty comes from the Kei Kamara trade speculation, which has not stopped since the striker's public request to be move

  • Mahomes leads Chiefs past Jags 27-20 with injured ankle

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hobbling along on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a spot in their fifth straight AFC title game. Mahomes missed most of the second quarter after his ankle was landed on by a Jacksonville defender. But the All-Pro quarterback returned in the second half and led the Chiefs on a 75-yard TD drive in the fourth quarter that helped to ensure

  • Waterloo's Caitlin Kraemer highlights team's efforts over her own to win hockey gold

    Caitlin Kraemer says once Team Canada got its fifth goal in the women's under-18 world hockey championship game, she thought to herself, "Dang, we're about to become world champions." The 16-year-old from Waterloo, Ont., certainly made a name for herself in the tournament, scoring four goals in that gold medal game as Canada beat Sweden 10-0. She scored a hat trick in a span of 6:44 in the first period — the fastest in tournament history. Her fourth goal in the third period was her tournament-le

  • Canadian rugby women finish 11th while men place 14th at New Zealand Sevens

    HAMILTON, New Zealand — The Canadian women finished the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on a winning note Saturday, thumping Papua New Guinea 44-5 to place 11th. Canada, which came into the tournament in ninth place in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series standings after two events, got three tries from Bianca Farella and singles from Krissy Scurfield, Nakisa Levale, Fancy Bermudez Chavez, Renee Gonzalez and Shalaya Valenzuela against Papua New Guinea, an invitational side at the tournament. The Canadian

  • Winnipeg store lone distributor of new First Peoples Rookie Card set

    A new set of trading cards featuring Indigenous NHLers will be available only at Indigenous hockey camps and one brick and mortar store: Indigenous-owned First Row Collectibles in Winnipeg. The First Peoples Rookie Card series by trading card giant Upper Deck is a line of eight cards featuring Indigenous former NHLers that have never appeared previously on a licenced trading card. Due to being the only shop in the world where the sets are being distributed, First Row Collectibles' Curtis Howson

  • Boudreau bids goodbye as struggling Canucks drop 4-2 decision to surging Oilers

    VANCOUVER — Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena. Expectations are that Boudreau will be fired in the coming days and the veteran NHL bench boss treated Saturday's game as i

  • Ex-Coyotes Strome, Kuemper lead Capitals past Arizona 4-0

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots and Dylan Strome scored twice to lead the Washington Capitals over the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Thursday night. Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson each had a goal for the Capitals, who have won nine of their last 10 road games. Arizona has dropped 10 of 11 overall. The Coyotes halted a nine-game losing streak by beating Detroit on Tuesday. Kuemper, who played for the Coyotes from 2017-21, improved to 6-1-3 against his former team. “I really enjoyed my time