Depression Therapist Hong Kong - Maple Tree Counselling Offers Stress And Anxiety Therapy in HK

Maple Tree Counselling is a boutique therapy practice in Central, Hong Kong. Therapy is generally aimed at helping clients develop a stronger sense of self awareness so they can facilitate change in their own lives to improve their mental health. Some forms of therapy focus on short-term issues and finding immediate improvements to well-being, while others are about helping people find deep insights about themselves and their lives to effect profound change. Maple Tree Counselling has therapists trained in a variety of evidence-based therapies, and anyone interested in learning more about the practice or the therapists can visit the website at https://www.mapletreecounselling.com/

The first appointment with a new therapist, or at a new practice, can sometimes be a nerve-wracking experience, especially for people who are in the midst of mental health challenges. For this reason, it can be helpful for first-time therapy goers to know what to expect. Maple Tree Counselling helpfully provides a 15-minute, no charge pre-screening call, where they assess the client’s needs and share information about what people can expect from their first therapy session. This session usually serves as an opportunity for the therapist to conduct an initial assessment of the client. In an introductory session, the therapist collects some information about the new client, their history, and why they have chosen to seek counselling. The therapist also explains the counselling and therapy procedures at their practice. Therapists and their clients spend most of their first session getting to know each other, as establishing a relationship of trust is an important first step to any therapy work. To foster this trust, the therapist will endeavour to make sure the appointments move at the client’s pace, and clients are encouraged to ask any questions or share any thoughts about the session. By the end of the first therapy session, both the therapist and client can hope to have established some goals for therapy and a plan for future sessions.

As previously announced, therapy can help people struggling with anxiety, depression, or any number of other concerns by offering a safe and supportive space to explore their thoughts, feelings, and behaviours, and how those things may be related to current or past issues with relationships, work, life, or other struggles. The benefits of therapy are not just for people who are in the midst of crisis. Anyone can benefit from therapy, whether they are in the midst of struggles or want to embark on a process of self-exploration to build more resilience for struggles they may face in the future. Some of the benefits of therapy can include moving forward from disappointing events, changing unhelpful patterns of thoughts and behaviour, healing from past trauma, or improving relationships and life in general. Maple Tree Counselling in Hong Kong can work with people who want to improve their skills in anger management, reduce stress, burnout prevention and also increase productivity and performance.

Maple Tree Counselling maintains the highest level of privacy. Clients can rest assured that anything they discuss at the clinic, and even their visits will remain confidential. The only time a therapist would be obliged to divulge information is if someone were in immediate danger, as is required by law. In no other circumstance would information be shared without the client’s written consent.

Established in 2021, Maple Tree Counselling provide therapy in English, Cantonese, and Mandarin. Maple Tree Counselling works out of discreet and tranquil rooms on the 27th floor of World Wide House, 19 Des Voeux Road, Central. Interested parties can learn more about the counselling and therapy practice by visiting the Maple Tree Counselling website: https://www.mapletreecounselling.com/counsellors/

