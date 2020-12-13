Deported to danger and death: Australia returns people to violence and persecution

Photograph: Pavel Rahman/AP

They came for him, as he had said they would. They came for him with knives.

Samad Howladar had spent five years inside Australia’s offshore detention regime, held within the Manus Island detention centre until he was deported, in handcuffs, back to Bangladesh in March 2018.

He told Australian authorities, and those in Papua New Guinea, that he feared violence in his homeland – a violent persecution meted out by distant relatives in his village because of his father’s historical connection with Jamaat-e-Islami, a now-banned Islamist political party.

To no avail.

The foundational basis of the refugee convention the world – including Australia – wrote in the aftermath of the second world war is the principle of non-refoulement: that no person can be returned to a place where their “life or freedom would be threatened”.

But Australia’s policies – its outsourcing of detention and refugee status determination – has regularly seen people returned to significant harm.

Since the advent of offshore processing (then known as the “Pacific Solution”) in 2001, asylum seekers judged not entitled to Australia’s protection have been returned to Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Syria, Bangladesh, Vietnam and a host of other countries. Dozens forcibly returned to their home countries have faced arrest, violence and persecution. Some have died, murdered on return.

‘They forgot I was a person running for my life’

Bangladeshi politics is ruthlessly uncompromising and stubbornly violent.

Beatings and partisan attacks are common, candidates have been stabbed and shot, and assassinations have been a consistent feature of the country’s political history. (The leaders of the two major parties are the widow and daughter, respectively, of assassinated political leaders.)

In 2013, after being threatened with violence, Howladar fled by boat from Cox’s Bazar in southern Bangladesh to Indonesia, before boarding a “tiny leaking” vessel to Australia. He landed on Christmas Island – “where I was well treated” – before being removed to Manus Island.

He was held there for five years, “beaten and tortured and abused”. In all his documents and his interactions with authorities, he was reduced to a six-character code: ROD087.

“They forgot I was a person running for my life,” he says.

One day we have food, enough for one meal. The next day, nothing Samad Howladar

Howladar repeatedly told authorities he feared being sent back to Bangladesh – and for his family’s safety. His claim for asylum, his “well-founded fear of persecution”, was based on his family’s political history, an unalterable element of his history.

His claim was rejected by PNG’s immigration authorities, his appeal dismissed. Taken to prison in Port Moresby, he was handcuffed and flown out of PNG.

The Australian government says Howladar was not involuntarily returned.

“He was found not to be in need of international protection by the PNG government and therefore voluntarily departed PNG,” a spokesperson for the home affairs department said.

“All returnees are required to sign consent forms indicating their intent to return home voluntarily. No coercion is applied to individuals considering voluntary return.”

Howladar says he did not agree to return to Bangladesh, that he was coerced into signing forms he did not understand, and was imprisoned before being removed from PNG in handcuffs. Other Bangladeshis returned from Australia’s offshore system have told the Guardian they were also imprisoned and sent back against their will.

In the months after being returned, Howladar maintained a low profile, rarely leaving his house, avoiding social gatherings and busy places. But they came for him anyway, attacking him with knives and clubs, injuring him so badly he spent weeks in hospital. He says the police refused to take a statement, dismissing his assault as a family dispute.

“So now I have nothing. My situation is worse than before I left to find a safe life.”

His wife was also injured in the attack and will require surgery, which Howladar cannot afford. He still owes money to the hospital for the treatment of his head injuries. He worries most for his sons, aged eight and 10.

From a village south of the capital Dhaka – where he is living in hiding – Howladar says he has few options and no one to help him.

“There is no work in this area,” he says. “Because of coronavirus, everything is closed. In my village I could ask someone to help me – but I can’t ask for help [here]. Nobody knows me here … and we go hungry. One day we have food, enough for one meal. The next day, nothing.

“I have nowhere else to turn. My situation is desperate. My life is over but my wife’s life, my sons’ lives, depends on getting away.”

Deported to death

Howladar wasn’t the only one. Sarwar was one of 179 asylum seekers from the MV Tampa – the ship that would prove the catalyst for Australia’s offshore policies – sent back to Afghanistan from Australia’s camp on Nauru.

“He was at his home for one week when some men, some Taliban, came on motorbikes,” his friend in Kabul said after his death. “They took him from his house and they killed him. They dragged him outside and choked him to death with barbed wire.”

In 2014 returned asylum seeker Zainullah Naseri was kidnapped and tortured by the Taliban for two days before escaping.

Often returns to Afghanistan have been in defiance of the Australian government’s own advice. At the time of Naseri’s return, Dfat’s country briefing warned against all travel, citing a “very high risk of terrorist attack [...] anywhere, any time”.

It also noted that the highway from the capital to Ghazni province, which Naseri was travelling when abducted, was known colloquially as the “death road”, scoured by the Taliban for “western sympathisers”.

After intercepting several Vietnamese boats in 2015, the Australian government sent those on board directly back to their homeland following “enhanced interrogation” at sea.

Immigration officials assured asylum seekers they would be safe because of an agreement struck with the Vietnamese government. But several were jailed immediately upon return. Some were later recognised as refugees by the UNHCR after having to flee violence again.

Others fared far worse. Phạm Thanh Sơn, who had been held on Manus Island, was stabbed and killed in Quảng Bình province after being repatriated from Australia.

In Sri Lanka, returned asylum seekers are imprisoned at Negombo and face court ostensibly for illegally leaving the country, but they are often charged with a raft of offences and jailed or face ongoing surveillance and harassment from security authorities.

The Asian Human Rights Commission has reported more than 400 instances of torture by security forces, including against Tamil and Sinhalese asylum seekers forcibly repatriated to Sri Lanka. Successive Sri Lankan governments have rejected those allegations and said they “condemn any act of torture”.

Guardian Australia is aware of a number of cases in recent years of asylum seekers who had been living in the Australian community – working, studying, even starting families – before having bridging visas withdrawn and being deported to their home countries where they have faced persecution and violence. They have then gone into hiding.

The home affairs department did not respond to questions about the policy and number of involuntary removals it has undertaken in recent years and to where, directing Guardian Australia towards its monthly Operation Sovereign Borders report.

Those figures do not disaggregate to where people have been returned and to what conditions. The last recorded involuntary removal was in March.