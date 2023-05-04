Deportation threat ‘triggers’ modern slavery claims from illegal migrants

Migrants

The threat of deportation acts as a “trigger” for migrants who arrived by small boats to claim to be victims of modern slavery, according to a Home Office analysis of official data.

The research, published on Thursday, showed Channel migrants facing removal from the UK were up to nine times more likely to claim to be victims of modern slavery.

The findings will fuel concerns that some migrants are exploiting the Modern Slavery Act to avoid deportation.

It will also be used by ministers to gain support for their Illegal Migration Bill, which will bar people entering the UK from making such claims before they are removed.

The data showed that, of 1,305 migrants who had arrived on a small boat between January and September last year and were detained for removal, 842 - or 65 per cent - claimed to be victims of modern slavery.

This compared with seven per cent of people who claimed asylum and seven per cent of all 33,029 migrants who arrived on a small boat between January and September.

The Home Office report said: “This suggests that the prospect of having to leave the UK may act as a trigger for people to raise issues related to modern slavery, or that enforcement processes may help first responders identify potential victims.”

A government source said: “It doesn’t take a genius to work out what’s happening here and that’s why we’re bringing forward reforms to ensure we can detain people and swiftly remove them without made-up barriers being placed in our way.

“That’s what the public expects and we are determined to bring it into force.”

The data also showed the number of modern slavery claims is at its highest since records began in 2009, with 4,746 logged in the first quarter of this year - a 26 per cent rise on the same period last year.

Of these, Albanians were the biggest group at 1,452, accounting for 31 per cent of all claimants and larger than the number of UK applicants.

The Home Office said it was the highest number and proportion of Albanians claiming to be victims of modern slavery since records began in 2009.

Story continues

It follows a surge last year in the number of Albanians entering the UK on small boats across the channel. They accounted for a third of the record 46,000 migrants who made the dangerous crossing in 2022.

The Illegal Migration Bill places a duty on the Home Secretary to remove anyone who comes to the UK illegally regardless of whether they make a modern slavery, human rights or asylum claim.

If they make a modern slavery claim, it will be disqualified apart from in exceptional circumstances where the migrant can provide credible evidence that they would be at risk of serious and irreversible harm in the country to which they are removed.

The figures come after the Government toughened its approach to modern slavery by raising the threshold for a claim to be considered.

Case workers now require “objective evidence” of modern slavery, rather than just a suspicion.

The Government has also struck a deal with Albania so that alleged victims of modern slavery can be detained and returned to Albania.

Rishi Sunak, the UK Prime Minister, said the changes would enable the vast majority of modern slavery claims from Albanians to be declared as “clearly unfounded”.

“One of the reasons we struggle to remove people is because they unfairly exploit our modern slavery system,” he said.

The data showed that more than half - 58 per cent - of victims referred to the Home Office as potential modern slavery victims were stood up, despite the threshold of what constitutes “reasonable grounds” being raised in January.

More than half - 51 per cent - of potential victims claimed exploitation took place in the UK, and 36 per cent said the exploitation was overseas.

Some 55 per cent were adults - the highest on record - 40 per cent were children and for 5 per cent, the ages were unknown.

Alp Mehmet, chairman of the think tank Migration Watch, said: “It is concerning that last December’s agreement has yet to have an impact.

“Ministers must double down and ensure those who seek to exploit the system know they will be returned home.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.