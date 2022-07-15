Royals overcome 10 unvaccinated players, beat Jays 3-1

  • Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Angel Zerpa throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    1/7

    Royals Blue Jays Baseball

    Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Angel Zerpa throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman throws to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    2/7

    Royals Blue Jays Baseball

    Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman throws to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kansas City Royals' Edward Olivares hits a broken-bat single off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    3/7

    Royals Blue Jays Baseball

    Kansas City Royals' Edward Olivares hits a broken-bat single off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. throws to first base, but too late to put out Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    4/7

    Royals Blue Jays Baseball

    Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. throws to first base, but too late to put out Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette, left, tags out Kansas City Royals' Edward Olivares on an attempted steal during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    5/7

    Royals Blue Jays Baseball

    Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette, left, tags out Kansas City Royals' Edward Olivares on an attempted steal during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Toronto Blue Jays' Danny Jansen hits a solo home run against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    6/7

    Royals Blue Jays Baseball

    Toronto Blue Jays' Danny Jansen hits a solo home run against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Kansas City Royals' Nicky Lopez gestures to the dugout after hitting a double against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    7/7

    Royals Blue Jays Baseball

    Kansas City Royals' Nicky Lopez gestures to the dugout after hitting a double against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Angel Zerpa throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman throws to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
Kansas City Royals' Edward Olivares hits a broken-bat single off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. throws to first base, but too late to put out Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette, left, tags out Kansas City Royals' Edward Olivares on an attempted steal during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Blue Jays' Danny Jansen hits a solo home run against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
Kansas City Royals' Nicky Lopez gestures to the dugout after hitting a double against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
IAN HARRISON
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kevin Gausman
    Kevin Gausman
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Nick Pratto
    Nick Pratto
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Edward Olivares
    Edward Olivares
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Sebastian Rivero
    Sebastian Rivero
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brady Singer
    Brady Singer
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brewer Hicklen
    Brewer Hicklen
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jackson Kowar
    Jackson Kowar
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Nicky Lopez
    Nicky Lopez
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cam Gallagher
    Cam Gallagher
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Alek Manoah
    Alek Manoah
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

TORONTO (AP) — Angel Zerpa pitched five solid innings in his first major league start, Bobby Witt Jr. hit a tiebreaking homer and the Kansas City Royals overcame the absence of 10 unvaccinated players to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Thursday night.

“One of the best wins of the year, all things considered,” manager Mike Matheny said.

Nate Eaton homered in his big league debut as the Royals won for the fifth time in six games.

Foreign nationals who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 are not allowed to enter Canada, save for limited exceptions that require a 14-day quarantine. Unvaccinated baseball players are placed on the restricted list, which means they are not paid and do not accrue major league service time.

Among the 10 players on Kansas City’s 26-man roster who stayed home were All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi, two-time All-Star Whit Merrifield, future cornerstones Kyle Isbel and MJ Melendez and outfielder Michael A. Taylor.

Also barred were first baseman Hunter Dozier, right-handed starters Brad Keller and Brady Singer, reliever Dylan Coleman and backup catcher Cam Gallagher.

“We just abide by the rules that are given to us,” Matheny said before the game. “It’s not how we’d design it but it is where we are and now we move forward.”

The Royals recalled infielder Nick Pratto and selected Eaton, infielder Michael Massey, catcher Freddy Fermin and outfielder Brewer Hicklen from Triple-A Omaha. Infielder Maikel Garcia, catcher Sebastian Rivero and left-hander Zerpa were recalled from Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

Pratto was in the starting lineup at first base and Eaton was in center field with Rivero catching Zerpa (2-0), who allowed one run and four hits, walked two and struck out two.

“Every time we’ve seen him he looks like a top-shelf starter,” Matheny said. “He came in today against an all right-handed lineup that’s a very potent lineup and kept making good pitches all the way through. It was just a great display of pitching.”

Jackson Kowar pitched two innings, Taylor Clarke handled the eighth and Scott Barlow finished for his 16th save in 18 chances.

Eaton’s mother and brother were sitting behind Kansas City’s first base dugout, giving them a great view of his homer.

“Right around second base I was jogging and the only voice I could hear was my mom screaming,” Eaton said. “It was awesome. Those are the people that have been there my entire life and sacrificed so much for me to get to this point. Without them, I couldn’t have been here. To make them proud is pretty awesome.”

Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman (6-7) started for the first time since taking a line drive off his ankle in a July 2 start against Tampa Bay. Gausman allowed two runs and seven hits in six innings. He walked two and struck out six.

“Great to get him back out there before the (All-Star) break,” new Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. “We liked what we saw, obviously. Everything was there as it usually is. Just a couple bad pitches.”

Nicky Lopez doubled off Gausman to begin the fifth and scored on a base hit by Edward Olivares, who was thrown out trying for a double. Witt followed with his 13th home run.

Toronto’s Matt Chapman homered off Zerpa in the bottom half, his 14th, but Eaton restored the two-run cushion by connecting off Anthony Banda in the ninth.

TWO-WIN WEEK

Zerpa earned his first career victory with two scoreless innings of relief against Detroit in Game 2 of Monday’s doubleheader.

REINFORCEMENT REPORT

Keller, who started Monday, can be replaced Friday. Singer, who last pitched Wednesday, can be replaced for Sunday’s series finale.

ALSO ABSENT

Royals Pitching coach Cal Eldred, assistant hitting coach Keoni De Renne and bullpen catcher Parker Morin also did not travel. Triple-A Omaha manager Scott Thorman was brought along to assist Matheny’s staff.

RUNNING WILD

Olivares, one of Kansas City’s remaining regulars, didn’t get the Royals off to a positive start. After opening the game with a single, he broke for second but lost sight of Witt’s liner to right, turned for third and was doubled off first by 120 feet. Olivares was later thrown out trying to steal second, then thrown out trying to stretch out a double. Hicklen ran for Olivares after he singled in the eighth, but got caught in a rundown between second and third.

QUICK STARTERS

Eaton is the fourth player in Royals history to homer in his first game, joining Ryan O’Hearn (2018 against the White Sox), Mark Quinn (1999 against the Angels) and Clint Hurdle (1977 against Seattle).

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: LHP Yusei Kikcuhi (neck) will throw a second bullpen session Friday. Kikuchi has been out since July 6.

UP NEXT

Royals RHP Zack Grienke (3-5, 4.52 ERA) starts Friday against Blue Jays RHP Alek Manoah (9-4, 2.34). Manoah is 2-0 in two career starts against the Royals, covering 13 scoreless innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Injury-riddled Vancouver Whitecaps look to bounce back in Cincinnati

    VANCOUVER — It'll be a battered and bruised Vancouver Whitecaps side that heads to Ohio in search of redemption this week. The 'Caps (7-9-3) are down eight players heading into a Wednesday matchup with FC Cincinnati (7-5-5). That number may grow to nine, depending on how midfielder Leonard Owusu recovers after taking a boot to the head in training on Tuesday. Missing men is simply part of soccer, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "Every team has an issue during the season with injuries," he said. "

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign veteran punter Jon Ryan

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed Canadian punter Jon Ryan and American kicker Seth Small on Sunday. Ryan, a 40-year-old Regina native, spent the last two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders following a 12-year NFL career with the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks. Ryan spent 10 seasons with the Seahawks, winning a Super Bowl title in 2014. He suited up for 28 games in his two seasons with the Roughriders and averaged 48.1 yards per punt. Small, 22, attended training camp with

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.

  • Making sense of the Blue Jays’ decision to fire manager Charlie Montoyo

    Charlie Montoyo owned a 236-236 record in three and a half seasons as manager of the Toronto Blue Jays.

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Riders' kicker Lauther hoping to walk out of Raymond Field with a victory

    HALIFAX — Brett Lauther has some unfinished business to take care of Saturday afternoon. The veteran kicker will return to Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S., when the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. Lauther, a native of Truro, N.S., played his final collegiate game there, his tenure with the Saint Mary's Huskies ending with a 17-9 loss to the Acadia Axemen in the '12 Loney Bowl (Atlantic University Sport's football conference championshi

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Toronto FC adds to roster but results yet to come as Bob Bradley remakes MLS team

    TORONTO — The number of fans lining the barriers that line the player entrance at BMO Field before games has grown in recent weeks, with Lorenzo Insigne jerseys already evident. The star power is growing at Toronto FC. But results will take more time, as evidenced from Saturday's 2-2 tie when a goal in stoppage time by San Jose substitute Jack Skahan — his first in MLS — spoiled a TFC comeback that saw Deandre Kerr and Jonathan Osorio score four minutes apart in the second half after a 26th-minu

  • Vancouver Canucks prospects have lots to prove as development camp gets underway

    VANCOUVER — Pulling on a Vancouver Canucks jersey was a dream come true for one of the club's newest prospects. Skating on the same ice as Henrik and Daniel Sedin at the team's development camp on Monday was something else entirely. “That's something I can't even put into words," Arshdeep Bains said of skating with the twins and former Canucks stars who now work in player development for Vancouver. "They're my idols and having them on the ice telling me what to do, I'll listen to anything they s

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an