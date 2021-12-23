Depleted Raptors sign three players to 10-day contracts via COVID hardship exception

In this article:

TORONTO — The depleted Toronto Raptors have signed forwards Juwan Morgan and D.J. Wilson and guard Tremont Waters to 10-day contracts.

The players join the Raptors from the NBA G League via the COVID hardship exception.

The moves come after Toronto's game at Chicago scheduled for Wednesday night was postponed by the NBA when the Raptors couldn't field the league-minimum eight players.

Eight Raptors, including starters OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent Jr., are in the NBA's COVID-19 protocol.

Malachi Flynn, Precious Achiuwa and Dalano Banton are also unavailable due to COVID-19 concerns.

Players in the league's protocol have not necessarily tested positive for COVID-19.

Additionally, centre Khem Birch is out with knee swelling, while Justin Champagnie is unavailable with what the team calls a non-COVID-related illness and David Johnson is out with a calf injury.

The Raptors are scheduled to play at Cleveland on Dec. 26.

The six-foot-seven, 232-pound Morgan is averaging 12.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 29.3 minutes in 13 games with the Maine Celtics.

Wilson, six-foot-10 and 231 pounds, is averaging 14.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 26.1 minutes over 14 games with the Oklahoma City Blue.

Waters, listed at five-foot-10 and 175 pounds, is averaging 17.5 points, 6.2 assists, 2.7 steals and 31.9 minutes in 13 contests with the Wisconsin Herd.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2021.

The Canadian Press